Russia's Daniil Medvedev downed American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 to snatch the final last-four berth and set up a clash with world number one Alexander Zverev on Saturday.

Medvedev reached the ATP Finals semi-finals for the fourth time and the first since 2023.

Both Medvedev and Tiafoe had beaten Cobolli but lost to Alcaraz earlier this week in the Ivan Lendl Group, leaving a winner-takes-all clash between the two.

A missed backhand slice in the first set gave Medvedev the crucial break of serve, before Tiafoe lost his serve once again at 4-4 in the second set.

Tiafoe saved three break points in the ninth game, but the seventh seed was unable to hold off Medvedev who served out for his 54th win of the season.

Fourth-seed Medvedev is bidding for his fifth title this season and his second ATP Finals crown after 2020.