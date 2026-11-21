Saturday's schedule at the ATP Finals in Turin comes with added spice as both semi-final matches take centre stage. Tournament favourite Carlos Alcaraz will contend not only with rival Ben Shelton, but also a fitness concern and his former coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. Meanwhile, world number one Alexander Zverev will take on his formidable opponent, Daniil Medvedev.

Match news and form

All eyes were on Carlos Alcaraz's fitness on Friday after the hamstring issue he suffered during his second group-stage match against Daniil Medvedev, which had required an MRI scan and raised doubts about his further participation in the tournament.

His match against Flavio Cobolli, however, gave little away on his current condition. In what was technically a dead rubber for the Spaniard, he kept rallies short and did not push his body too hard, yet still came away with a dominant 6-4, 6-1 win. That result extended his winning streak to 12 matches, all of them on indoor hard courts, and says everything about the confidence he is carrying at the moment.

Missing nearly five months through injury did considerable damage to Alcaraz's year, but he has done enough in the remaining months to make it a success, winning the Australian Open to complete his career Grand Slam and, since returning, claiming his first-ever title during the European indoor swing in Vienna and his maiden Paris Masters crown.

The goal now is to make the most of his career-best indoor form, and Jannik Sinner's absence by lifting his first ATP Finals title, and the confidence is evident, with a perfect group-stage sweep making him only the fifth player this century to post back-to-back flawless group stages, joining Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner.

Video preview of the match. Flashscore

Ben Shelton had a forgettable ATP Finals debut in 2025, losing all three of his group-stage matches. This year, both his performances and his luck improved. He won two of his three round-robin matches, including the straight-set win over Rafael Jodar he needed on Thursday, before getting exactly the result he wanted in the other match as well, with Arthur Fils losing to Alexander Zverev in straight sets to send him through to the semi-finals.

It is already shaping up as the icing on the cake of what has been a massively successful season, highlighted by four ATP titles, a career-first Grand Slam final at the US Open and a career-high ranking of No. 4.

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Head-to-head

Alcaraz leads 4-1. Alcaraz has a firm upper hand in this rivalry, winning four of their five meetings, including both of their indoor hard-court encounters at the Laver Cup in 2024 and the Paris Masters final very recently.

Win probability. Flashscore

Stats & facts

This is already Alcaraz's best ever season on indoor hard courts, with 13 wins from 13 matches across all levels.

This is Alcaraz's third semi-final appearance at the ATP Finals, with his record at this stage standing at 1-1, with a loss to Novak Djokovic in 2023 and a win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2025.

Shelton is also enjoying a strong indoor season, winning 12 of his 15 matches on the surface, excluding Davis Cup.

Shelton is unbeaten in semi-final matches this year, winning all six, though notably all of those wins came against non-top-10 opponents.

Betting analysis

The numbers side firmly with Alcaraz, who leads the head-to-head 4-1, but Shelton deserves credit for making this rivalry increasingly competitive. Their last three meetings have all been closely contested: Shelton took a set off Alcaraz at the French Open in 2025, beat him at the US Open earlier this year, and pushed him hard in the Paris Masters final recently, losing 6-7, 5-7.

The rivalry is only expected to grow closer, with Shelton already working with Alcaraz's former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Factor in Alcaraz's current fitness concerns, and Shelton has every reason to believe he can cause an upset here, particularly if a tight and physically demanding match aggravates the Spaniard's hamstring injury, which cannot be entirely ruled out.

Alcaraz in 2026

Best results: Paris, Vienna, Tokyo, Doha, Australian Open (title); Monte Carlo (final)

Best results on indoor hard courts: Paris, Vienna (title)

Record: 45-5

Record in the last 10 matches: 10-0

Record on indoor hard courts: 13-0

Record against top-10 players: 10-2 (career 62-26)

Record in semi-finals: 6-1 (career 38-13)

Grand Slams: Australian Open (title), French Open (did not play), Wimbledon (did not play), US Open (quarter-finals)

Alcaraz at the ATP Finals

Career record: 10-5

Best result: final (2025)

Last year's result: final

Record in semi-finals: 1-1

Preparation: Vienna (title), Paris (title)

Road to the semi-finals: Tiafoe (6-2, 6-2), Medvedev (6-2, 6-4), Cobolli (6-4, 6-1)

Shelton in 2026

Best results: Montreal, Stuttgart, Munich, Dallas (title); Paris, US Open (final)

Best results on indoor hard courts: Dallas (title); Paris (final)

Record: 47-20

Record in the last 10 matches: 7-3

Record on indoor hard courts: 12-5

Record against top-10 players: 5-5 (career 12-27)

Record in semi-finals: 6-0 (career 11-7)

Grand Slams: Australian Open (quarter-finals), French Open (round of 64), Wimbledon (round of 128), US Open (final)

Shelton at the ATP Finals

Career record: 2-4

Best result: semi-finals (2026)

Last year's result: round-robin

Record in semi-finals: 0-0

Preparation: Basel (round of 16), Paris (final)

Road to the semi-finals: Fils (6-2, 3-6, 6-3), Zverev (2-6, 6-7), Jodar (7-6, 7-5)

Match news and form

Alexander Zverev had a perfect Thursday, getting the results he wanted to top the group and avoid Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals. Friday's draw did not go his way, however, as he still faces a very difficult matchup in Daniil Medvedev, who has caused him considerable problems throughout his career.

Still, Zverev can draw confidence from his flawless group stage, winning all three matches in straight sets, only the second time in nine attempts at the ATP Finals that he has gone through the group stage without dropping a match.

Zverev's group-stage performances were confidence-inducing, but he arrives in the semi-finals with a concern of his own. Ever since suffering an ankle injury at the French Open in 2022, he has faced recurring setbacks at regular intervals that have contributed to some poor results, and he spoke about feeling that problem again during his third round-robin match against Arthur Fils.

"Unfortunately, I have started feeling ankle pain again. I think I will probably feel ankle pain from time to time until the end of my career," he said. He has had a day off to recover, but how well he can manage the problem is likely to have a significant bearing on his semi-final fate.

Video preview of the match. Flashscore

Being drawn in the same group as Alcaraz all but ended Daniil Medvedev's chances of going through unbeaten, but within those constraints he did a perfect job, winning his other two matches in straight sets against Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe in what was effectively a virtual quarter-final on Friday.

The win over Tiafoe sends him back to the semi-finals of the ATP Finals for the first time since 2023, having suffered a group-stage exit in 2024 and failed to qualify altogether in 2025. It is also his best result on the biggest stage in 2026, as he failed to reach the quarter-finals at any of the four Grand Slams this year.

Head-to-head

Medvedev leads 14-8. Medvedev has always enjoyed a psychological edge in this rivalry, consistently exuding confidence against Zverev and proving a deeply frustrating opponent for the German. The pair have also met five times at the ATP Finals specifically, with Medvedev winning three of those encounters.

Win probability. Flashscore

Stats & facts

Zverev is a two-time champion at the ATP Finals and holds a 2-2 record in semi-final matches here.

The last time Zverev went through the group stage unbeaten was in 2024, when he was eliminated in the semi-finals against Taylor Fritz.

Medvedev is a former ATP Finals champion and holds a 2-1 record in semi-final matches at this tournament.

Medvedev's record against world No. 1s stands at an impressive 8-9, despite losing four of his last five such matches, all against Jannik Sinner.

Betting analysis

Zverev arrived in Turin with a 3-9 record against top-10 opponents this year, and although he has won three in a row against them this week, two of those came against tournament debutants Fils and Rafael Jodar, while the third was against Ben Shelton, a left-handed profile he has thoroughly dominated in recent years.

Now, Medvedev is a proper top-10 battle of the sort that has troubled Zverev all season, and one against a player who has historically gotten into his head and dominated him. Add in the ankle concerns Zverev spoke about on Thursday, and there are real warning signs for the world No. 1 heading into this match.

Zverev in 2026

Best results: US Open, French Open (title); Wimbledon, Madrid (final)

Best results on indoor hard courts: Vienna (semi-finals)

Record: 68-18

Record in the last 10 matches: 7-3

Record on indoor hard courts: 9-3

Record against top-10 players: 6-9 (career 64-89)

Record in semi-finals: 4-8 (career 44-46)

Grand Slams: Australian Open (semi-finals), French Open (title), Wimbledon (final), US Open (title)

Zverev at the ATP Finals

Career record: 21-12

Best result: title (2018, 2021)

Last year's result: round-robin

Record in semi-finals: 2-2

Preparation: Vienna (semi-finals), Paris (round of 32)

Road to the semi-finals: Jodar (6-4, 6-4), Shelton (6-2, 7-6), Fils (6-4, 7-6)

Medvedev in 2026

Best results: Almaty, Hangzhou, Dubai, Brisbane (title); Indian Wells (final)

Best results on indoor hard courts: Almaty (title)

Record: 54-21

Record in the last 10 matches: 7-3

Record on indoor hard courts: 9-4

Record against top-10 players: 4-4 (career 54-57)

Record in semi-finals: 5-5 (career 45-27)

Grand Slams: Australian Open (round of 16), French Open (round of 128), Wimbledon (round of 32), US Open (round of 16)

Medvedev at the ATP Finals

Career record: 14-12

Best result: title (2020)

Last year's result: did not play

Record in semi-finals: 2-1

Preparation: Almaty (title), Vienna (semi-finals), Paris (round of 32)

Road to the semi-finals: Cobolli (7-6, 6-3), Alcaraz (2-6, 4-6), Tiafoe (6-3, 6-4)