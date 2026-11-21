World No. 3 Antonsen brings Lakshya Sen's incredible 13-match winning streak to an end

World No. 3, Anders Antonsen on Saturday brought Lakshya Sen's 13-match winning streak to an end in sensational fashion when he qualified for the final of the Superseries tournament Hong Kong Open by winning 21-13, 21-13.

For the first time in his career, Anders Antonsen has reached the final of the Hong Kong Open.

Following a commanding performance on Saturday, the Aarhus native defeated India’s Lakshya Sen 21-13, 21-13 in their semifinal match.

Although the Dane holds a higher ranking than Sen, the Indian player arrived in superb form, riding a 13-match winning streak that included tournament victories in Germany and Japan.

Sen was also more rested than Antonsen, who had to fight extremely hard on Friday to secure a three-set victory over China’s Zhu Xuan Chen.

However, there was no sign of fatigue in the semifinal, where Antonsen held the upper hand in virtually every aspect of the game.

While Sen has pulled off major comebacks in the past, his opponent on Saturday was too focused and played very well, ensuring the match never became a close contest.

Top-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Indonesia’s Mohammad Zaki Ubaidillah are set to play the second semifinal later.