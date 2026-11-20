Anders Antonsen celebrates his win in the quarter-final

Anders Antonsen on Friday won a grueling three-set encounter against Zina's Xuan Chen Zhu to set up a hugely anticipated semi-final in the Hong Kong Open against Lakshya Sen who is undefeated in 13 matches.

The quarter-final at the Hong Kong Open proved to be an exhausting ordeal for Danish men’s singles player Anders Antonsen, but it ended well from a Danish perspective.

On Friday, the world No.3 was pushed to a three-set match, ultimately prevailing against China’s Zhu Xuan Chen following a nail-biting finish.

The world number 36 performed better than expected against the Dane, who even survived a match point in the third set.

Antonsen emerged victorious with a scoreline of 21-18, 14-21, 24-22, after 1 hour and 28 minutes of play. Antonsen erupted in celebrations following the decisive rally.

In Saturday’s semi-final, Antonsen is set to face India’s Lakshya Sen. Their most recent encounter took place at the 2025 Denmark Open, where the Indian player won in straight sets.