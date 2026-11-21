Real Madrid overcame a half-time deficit to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Bernabeu, securing a ninth successive victory in all competitions, which draws them level at the top of LaLiga ahead of Sunday’s matches.

Though Madrid have lost just one of their last 24 top-flight head-to-heads against the Celestes, that defeat came here last season and was clearly in the back of Blancos' minds as play began.

Just over five minutes in, Javi Galan raced down the left and gave it to the overlapping Williot Swedberg, who slid the ball across the face of goal for Hugo Duran to slide into the net.

The hosts dominated possession after that but were kept at bay by Celta, who almost got their second when Swedberg was found in space in the area but could only find the side netting.

Match momentum Flashscore

Madrid didn’t look at all like a side that had scored 23 goals in their last seven matches, but were granted a lifeline in the last 10 minutes of the first half when a penalty was given for minor contact between Javi Rodriguez and Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman stepped up himself, but inexplicably lobbed over the bar - his second miss from the spot this season.

Jose Mourinho had clearly tried to reinvigorate his side at the break, but it wasn’t until they made a triple substitution - including introducing Vinicius Junior to the fray - when they really started to push for an equaliser, which came with 24 minutes to play.

Key match stats Flashscore

Vinicius hustled into the area and squared it to Mbappe, who in turn set up Jude Bellingham to drive into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

And Vinicius, who scored five goals for Brazil over the international break, continued to make an impact, supplying Madrid with the winning goal.

He received the ball on the left after Bellingham’s powerful forward run and drifted a cross to fellow substitute Carlos Espi, who tapped in despite seeing his initial header saved by Ionut Radu.

That winner sees Los Blancos pile the pressure on leaders Barcelona by extending their excellent winning run, though it’s a long way short of their record 22 consecutive victories set in 2014.

Conversely, Celta are now five league matches without success, with neither of their two LaLiga wins this season coming on their travels.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)