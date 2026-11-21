The 111th Seville derby at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan ended in a 1-1 draw, with an injury-time equaliser preventing Real Betis from moving up to third in LaLiga.

An electric atmosphere in the stands matched the incredible tempo from Sevilla in the opening exchanges, though Youssouf Fofana’s dipping free-kick was the closest anyone came to scoring in the opening quarter hour.

Despite a congested midfield and some overly physical challenges, Isco’s exquisite passing game for the visitors helped to relieve the pressure from the hosts and allowed the likes of Antony to begin making inroads.

Lucas Stassin’s drilled effort just needed a touch at the far post, whilst a towering Kike Salas header that went a whisker wide was the only other genuine goalscoring chance with 30 minutes played.

Isco is fouled by Sevilla's Juan Iglesias JORGE GUERRERO / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Poor final balls from the wingers were to blame, with all of Antony, Abde Ezzalzouli, Felix Correia and Stassin guilty of wastefulness. As half-time approached, the scores were still level, with Ruben Vargas’ weak on-target effort safely gathered late on by Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Betis took the game to the hosts at the start of the second half, and Antony’s deflected left-footed effort, his first goal of the season, handed the visitors the lead.

Vlachodimos’ point-blank save with his feet just before the hour stopped Antony from doubling his tally, and this belatedly appeared to spur Sevilla into action.

Match momentum Flashscore

With 20 minutes to play, Betis were still holding firm, and a long-range effort from Vargas, which went straight into Alvaro Valles’ hands, was all the hosts had to show for their forward play up to injury time.

Late on, Gabriel Suazo’s goalbound header was blocked, and the same player could only find the woodwork with a rasping drive, as the hosts got more desperate and their fans got more frustrated.

But with almost the final kick of the game, Sevilla finally snatched a point when Kike Salas let fly from distance, and Valles spilt the effort into the net.

The result means that Manuel Pellegrini is still unbeaten in seven league games against Luis Garcia Plaza (W2, D5). Despite the draw, Sevilla remain in the top six for now, though six points from their last seven games will have to be improved upon.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kike Salas (Sevilla)