Donyell Malen netted four goals as AS Roma won a fourth successive Serie A game by beating Parma 5-1 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, where the hosts have now won just once in eight outings.

Despite their recent slip down the table, Parma started brightly with Mile Svilar called into action after just two minutes to deny Mariano Troilo from the angle. Nesta Elphege then beat the goalkeeper to a corner, but could only head over.

Roma grew into the first half, though, and Nahuel Molina’s shot from range had to be stopped by Giovanni Daffara, before Mario Hermoso tried his luck with a half-volley from distance that flew over.

Roma had led a joint-league-high seven games at half-time this season, and they nudged themselves in front again through a familiar source.

Emanuele Lulli crossed for Malen to brilliantly swivel and rifle home his 13th Giallorossi goal in all competitions this season, nine of which have come in Serie A.

Parma tried to respond through Mandela Keita, but his strike was easily gathered by Svilar as the hosts found themselves behind heading into the second half.

Match momentum Flashscore

However, it took just nine minutes after the restart for Parma to equalise, as Troilo fed through Elphege, who neatly tucked past Svilar one-on-one.

That seemed to wake Roma up, and were it not for a superb Daffara save, they would have found themselves back in front. Gianluca Mancini rose highest to meet a corner, but the goalkeeper reacted well to stop it from reaching the back of the net.

It did not take long after that, though, for the Giallorossi to score their 33rd league goal this term, as Malen capitalised on a poor miss-kick from Troilo to slot home his brace.

Soon after, it was game over, with Rodrigo Mora scoring a rebound from a similar position to wrap up another three points for Roma.

There was even time to put icing on the cake too, with Malen grabbing his hat-trick, producing a neat finish after being found by Wesley Franca.

The Giallorossi marksman netted his fourth and Roma's fifth in the 90th minute, rounding Daffara before striking into an unguarded net to put the seal on a huge victory which moves the visitors up to second place and just two points behind arch rivals Lazio as a result.

Parma, meanwhile, stay just a point clear of the relegation zone after a fifth successive head-to-head defeat.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Donyell Malen (AS Roma)