Allsvenskan returned from the international break for its penultimate round, which began with Degerfors picking up just one point at AIK to confirm their place in the bottom three.

AIK 0-0 Degerfors

Degerfors needed a maximum six points, for Kalmar to pick up zero from their last two games, and to get the required goal difference swing, to stay up automatically, but that plan fell at the first hurdle as they were held at AIK.

The visitors came out with plenty of intent, and only a fine Kristoffer Nordfeldt stop could deny Robin Dzabic's header, before Degerfors forced a turnover inside the AIK box, only for Noel Milleskog to blaze the ball over from a great position.

But the home side soon took control, and it was only a series of brilliant stops from Matvei Igonen, denying Sixten Gustafsson and Axel Kouame, that preserved a point for Degerfors - not enough to give them the chance to overhaul Kalmar, but it at least takes them a point clear of the bottom two in the fight to take the promotion/relegation play-off place.

It also ends a run of five straight losses for Degerfors, while AIK drop to ninth despite one defeat in six.

GAIS 3-1 Vasteras

Two teams with little to play for met at Gamla Ullevi and it was the home side GAIS who prevailed against Vasteras. A fine end to the season has seen the Gothenburg side climb to seventh with four wins in a row, while a first loss in four keeps the visitors in sixth place.

A careless pass across the edge of the area presented the ball to Max Andersson, who made the most of the gift by guiding home a 10th-minute opener for GAIS, but Vasteras were back level again less than 10 minutes later when a clever flick from Axel Taonsa played Jens Magnusson through to slot home the equaliser.

The Mackerels were back in front with a little over 20 minutes to play thanks to a brilliant individual effort from Gustav Lundgren, who sauntered forward and weaved through the defence before rolling in a cool finish, and four minutes from time, Lundgren made sure of the points with his second of the game, applying the finishing touches to Nikola Vasic's set up.

Mjallby 1-1 Malmo

Mjallby have extended their run of draws to three and gone unbeaten in four, as Malmo came from behind in Hallevik to earn a second stalemate in a row of their own.

Diego Garcia spurned a golden opportunity to put Malmo ahead, before a mix-up at the back allowed Villiam Granath to race through on goal and slot home just his second of the season. After the break, MFF got back on terms when a clever pass from Otto Rosengren sent Mayckel Lahdo away, and he buried his first in Malmo colours.

Both goalkeepers were called upon late on to preserve a point which ensures Malmo can still finish as high as sixth despite dropping to eighth today, while the champions already knew 12th was their ceiling ahead of this game.

Follow the final two rounds of the 2026 Allsvenskan on Flashscore.