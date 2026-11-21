Aston Villa made it six games unbeaten at Villa Park (W3, D3) but were left frustrated by a goalless draw against struggling Sunderland, who picked up just their second Premier League point on the road this season.

After twice giving up two-goal leads in a dramatic 4-4 draw with Manchester United, Villa came into this game on the back of a four-match winless run (D2, L2).

The hosts were unable to replicate the quick start they made to that Old Trafford blockbuster, despite dominating possession in a dull first half.

Indeed, the only shot on target from either team inside the opening half-hour came from Johan Manzambi, whose strike did at least force Robin Roefs to stretch down low before gathering.

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With half-time approaching and no breakthrough in sight, Emiliano Buendia sent a speculative curled effort into the grateful arms of Roefs.

And it was the same result again moments later when the Argentine attempted a lob from outside the box, almost capitalising on Villa’s high press that forced a high turnover and a rare opportunity at the end of the half.

However, the second half stayed true to the game’s overall theme, with clear-cut chances hard to come by as Sunderland remained organised at the back.

That served as a platform for the visitors to build from, and they began to offer more going forward, although they too were struggling to make genuine inroads as the game drifted towards the latter stages.

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John McGinn threatened late on when he dragged a tantalising ball across the face of goal, but there was no one there to tap home, and Roefs remained alert to the last, tipping over Nordi Mukiele’s inadvertent header towards his own net to see out a point.

Now undefeated in their last eight competitive home games against Sunderland (W3, D5), Unai Emery’s side will stay in midtable as they go into the final week of November, albeit dropping into the bottom half thanks to results elsewhere.

A draw will be looked upon more favourably by the Black Cats, who have moved up a further place to 18th for the time being, going ahead of Manchester United thanks to a still-growing run of just one loss in four league outings (W1, D2).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

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