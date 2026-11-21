Bournemouth defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium to claim a fifth successive Premier League victory for the first time in their history.

The Cherries came close to taking the lead with 13 minutes on the clock when Marcus Tavernier’s effort from the edge of the area was heading for the bottom left corner, but Matz Sels did very well to get across and push the ball behind.

However, the hosts were celebrating just six minutes later when James Hill nodded a ball into the area that was latched onto by Evanilson, who took it under his spell before sending a left-footed shot past Sels and into the top left corner.

Forest claimed an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester City before the international break, but it looked as if the pause had come at the wrong time as they were well off the pace.

Match stats Flashscore

And with almost the final play of the first half, Bournemouth were able to double their advantage when Tavernier’s ball across the area found Kluivert unmarked, and his low finish found the net.

Bournemouth had to be wary of a response from the visitors in the second half, and they had reason to maintain their concentration levels, given they had conceded 10 of their 14 goals so far this season after half-time.

However, the away side’s struggles in attack continued, and the Cherries could have further extended their advantage when Kluivert’s close-range effort was saved by Sels with the final 20 minutes approaching.

Momentum Flashscore

While the home side didn’t replicate their scintillating attacking play from the first half after the break, they were always in control.

Indeed, the Tricky Trees registered a solitary shot on target all game as they went down to a disappointing defeat on the south coast.

Marco Rose’s men are now unbeaten in all nine of their Premier League head-to-heads with Forest, who have won just one of their last eight away matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth)