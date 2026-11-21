Coventry City notched their fourth win of the Premier League campaign after taking the lead three times in a battling 3-2 win against bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace.

Following his appointment at the start of the week, Thomas Frank would’ve had plenty to consider in a fast-paced first 45 minutes in charge of the Eagles, frantic at both ends.

It took Coventry less than five minutes to break through Palace’s league-worst defence as Yann Gboho and Jack Rudoni combined to devastating effect down the Sky Blues’ left flank, with the Ivorian's clever pass teeing up Rudoni to thread the ball across the face of goal for Taiwo Awoniyi to tap home.

With the contest showing no sign of slowing, both teams squandered opportunities to score within seconds of each other.

Yeremy Pino's off-balance effort was pushed away by Carl Rushworth, before a precise clearance immediately sent Awoniyi through on goal, only for visiting defender Axel Disasi to recover and intercept the striker's goal-bound effort.

Palace then drew level on 13 minutes; Jorgen Strand Larsen's improvised attempt to keep Daichi Kamada's deep cross alive paid off handsomely, with Pino latching onto the loose ball to level.

There was no sign of either side relinquishing their gung-ho approach, and both teams continued to exchange chances until a spectacular strike on the half-hour from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto restored Coventry’s lead.

The ever-influential Rudoni was key again, driving forward before picking out the Japan international, who brought the ball down on his chest just outside the penalty area and unleashed a wonderful finish that flew beyond Rushworth into the top corner.

Palace levelled once more before half-time, after Strand-Larsen managed to remain onside to nod in Pino’s deft pass over the Coventry back line.

Momentum Flashscore

Coventry, in search of a fourth win of the campaign, started the second half brightly as they sought to gain the lead for a third time, with Rudoni again looking to unlock Palace’s porous defence, but the visitors held firm to quell the early threat and steadily assert themselves.

As the game neared its close, it seemed a point apiece might be a desirable outcome for both sides as the contest looked to be fizzling out after the highs of the furious opening period.

Despite enduring their worst league start in 106 years, Coventry were able to put aside any signs of nerves to maintain their composure before snatching a late win after a long throw-in into the box brutally exposed Palace’s defensive frailties and saw Brandon Thomas-Asante head against Rushworth, with Dwight McNeil deflecting the loose ball into his own net.

A fourth-straight defeat leaves Palace languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win in eight league games.

A third victory in four home games lifts Frank Lampard's side up into 13th place.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace)