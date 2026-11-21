Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to claim their eighth Ligue 1 victory in a row with a 3-2 victory over Nice at the Allianz Riviera.

The home side started positively, counter-attacking with pace and getting their reward with the opening goal in the eighth minute to delight the home crowd.

A swift break ended with Jonathan Clauss slipping Mohamed Amoura in behind the defence, and his clinical first-time strike left Matvey Safonov with no chance.

The visitors struggled to create anything in the final third as Nice looked comfortable, but it all fell apart for them just before the half-hour mark.

A VAR review found that the ball had struck Xavier Mandza on the arm as it was headed back into the box, presenting Senny Mayulu with the chance to equalise from the spot, from which he made no mistake.

The turnaround was completed less than a minute later, when good work from Achraf Hakimi on the right saw him pick out Desire Doue for the simple tap-in against a shell-shocked home defence.

Match stats Flashscore

Unfortunately, a potentially serious injury to Doue resulted in a lengthy delay, with the intensity falling off from both teams heading into the break.

The hosts struggled to replicate their fast start from the first half, conceding possession to PSG and struggling to break with any regularity. With 25 minutes to go, it looked like it could be game over as another penalty was given, this time for a handball against Axel Witsel, but Nice were given a reprieve as it was overturned.

Heading into the final stages, it was still the visitors who looked more dangerous in attack, and substitute Ferran Torres secured the win with five minutes to go with a smart swivel and finish in the area to make it 3-1.

The home side did hit back in stoppage time when Ali Abdi tapped in from Clauss’ cross, but it was ultimately too little, too late.

PSG’s winning league run has seen them overcome a sluggish start to the campaign as they now sit five points clear at the top after today’s victory, albeit having played a game more than their nearest rivals.

Defeat for Nice breaks their three-game winning streak in Ligue 1, but they remain only four points behind second-placed Lille for now.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jonathan Clauss (Nice)