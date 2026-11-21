Eredivisie league leaders PSV kept their lead at the league summit intact with a comfortable 4-1 away win over NEC Nijmegen.

The Eindhoven side took control of the league after Ajax and Feyenoord dropped points before the international break. Aiming to solidify their lead, PSV manager Peter Bosz relied on his fittest players to start in Nijmegen, keeping American striker Ricardo Pepi on the bench.

The home side opened best and threatened to take an early lead, but were thumped by Filip Kostic, whose fiery effort landed in Gonzalo Crettaz's far corner to give the visitors the lead after 14 minutes.

PSV doubled the lead ten minutes later after referee Jeroen Manschot was called to the VAR screen and awarded the champions a penalty following a handball. Perisic buried the spot-kick and scored in consecutive games for club and country for the first time since February.

The champions were dealt a tough blow when captain Mauro Junior was forced to come off with an injury, but were helped into the driver's seat again a minute later as Ahmetcan Kaplan worked the ball into his own net.

With the foot off the throttle, PSV grabbed a fourth nonetheless as Ruben van Bommel capped off a quick counter with a tidy finish. NEC failed to convince in De Goffert, but still managed to get on the scoresheet as Bryan Linssen scored on his 400th Eredivisie appearance.

PSV grabbed a pivotal win in Nijmegen, setting them up nicely for Tuesday's clash with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. NEC, meanwhile, drop further down the table and can fall to as far as 14th this weekend.