Newcastle United recovered from a toothless first-half performance to earn a 2-2 draw against Arsenal, ending the Gunners’ 16-game Premier League run of winning when scoring the first goal.

Fresh from an unwanted break during the international window, Noni Madueke came close to making an early statement to England manager Thomas Tuchel, cutting inside and curling his effort against the post.

Newcastle were then inches away from a huge slice of fortune when Jacob Murphy’s effort deflected off Harvey Barnes, but a relieved David Raya watched the ball drop just wide.

That represented a rare foray into Arsenal territory for the home side, who spent most of the half absorbing pressure. Their resistance was broken by a delightful pass from Kai Havertz, finding the run of Eberechi Eze, who finished confidently for his first league goal since he scored against the same opponents in April.

Lewis Hall did not cover himself in glory for the opener, but he redeemed himself slightly before the break, sliding in to deny Madueke what would have been a certain goal after he had been picked out by Martin Odegaard.

The Magpies duly emerged for the second half with the deficit at only one goal, yet Matthias Jaissle was far from satisfied, making a triple change at the interval.

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He certainly got the reaction he was looking for, as the hosts found an equaliser within just four minutes courtesy of Harvey Barnes, one of the survivors from the first half.

Odegaard was dispossessed far too easily, and William Osula shuttled the ball into the path of Barnes, who made no mistake with the finish.

The contest was completely transformed, and Newcastle continued to apply the pressure, urged on by the Gallowgate End. Lewis Miley stung the palms of Raya with a powerful effort from the edge of the box, but it was too central to cause the goalkeeper a real problem.

He certainly had a problem a few minutes later, as Dan Burn was left all alone from a corner, and his header caused an almighty scramble on the goal line, allowing Malick Thiaw to nip in and put his side in front, surviving a VAR check for a possible offside.

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Things went from bad to worse for the Gunners when Raya was forced off, following a seemingly innocuous collision with Osula. Arteta took that as his cue to make a triple change of his own, but Newcastle kept on coming, and Havertz turned the ball against his own crossbar from a corner as they pressed for a third goal.

However, their ambition proved their undoing, as Arsenal broke into a huge amount of space, and Lukas Hornicek fumbled Madueke’s effort into his net to ultimately reclaim a point.

The draw still means Newcastle are only the second side this season to take points off Arsenal, who have missed out on becoming just the fifth team in Premier League history to reach 10 victories in 11 games.

Nonetheless, Jaissle will rue the squandered chance for a pressure-easing victory, having now won just twice in his last nine league fixtures (D3, L4).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Noni Madueke (Arsenal)

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