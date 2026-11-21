Excelsior stunned neighbours Feyenoord with a 3-2 win, their first win over the Rotterdam giants in De Kuip since 1980.

Feyenoord were winless in three in the Eredivisie after being held to draws by PSV and Fortuna Sittard before losing 5-3 to Heerenveen, who stripped the Rotterdam giants of their unbeaten status. Back in Rotterdam, Giovanni van Bronckhorst was without the injured Anis Hadj Moussa and gave Reiss Nelson, Jerayno Schaken, and Thijs Kraaijenveld surprise starts.

Against Excelsior, who'd lost five straight in the Eredivisie and fell 9-0 to FC Twente on November 1st, Van Bronckhorst's men got off to the desired hot start in De Kuip when Givairo Read fired home after 68 seconds, profiting from a clumsy Stijn van Gassel.

The lead didn't last long, however, when captain Luciano Valente lost the ball in midfield and Mario Dominguez was put one-on-one with Tjark Ernst with one simple ball. The Spanish striker stayed cool and equalised with an easy finish.

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Feyenoord got into deeper trouble when referee Robin Hensgens awarded a penalty after a handball by Tsuyoshi Watanabe. Irakli Yegoian slotted the ball home on Ernst's right, giving the visitors a shock lead.

The hosts showcased a lacklustre, low-energy display and disgruntled the home support even further by conceding a third goal - Casper Widell rose highest during a corner and beat the inaccurate Ernst in the air, earning Feyenoord "shame on you" chants.

Feyenoord couldn't get into a higher gear, but were given a lifeline when loanee Jan Plug headed the ball into his own net, getting the hosts back to within one with 23 minutes left.

The goal helped Feyenoord back on their way, and substitute Goncalo Borges regularly exposed Excelsior's weaker right-hand side with his pace. Shaqueel van Persie and Sem Steijn had chances to level the game, but failed to do so as time ran out for the title hopefuls.

With Feyenoord now without a win in six games across all competitions, the Rotterdam giants quickly have to find their form again, with FC Porto and Ajax coming to De Kuip in the next seven days. Feyenoord are now four points behind leaders PSV, while Excelsior grabbed their first