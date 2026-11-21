Lille fell to their first home defeat of the Ligue 1 campaign after Lyon dug deep to earn a 1-0 win, extending their unbeaten three-year head-to-head record to eight games across all competitions.

Both sides came into the game in contrasting form, with Lille unbeaten in five league games and Lyon losing three in the same period (W2), yet it was an even contest early on, with the visitors shading possession and having the better opportunities.

The first effort on target came in the 11th minute after a break forward from Lyon, but Corentin Tolisso couldn’t get any conviction on his curling strike from outside the box, and Berke Ozer gratefully gathered the ball.

The home side struggled to create anything in the final third, and a deflected strike from Hakon Haraldsson near the edge of the area was the best they could muster.

New Lyon boss Carlos Vicens saw his side put in a strong first-half showing, and they nosed in front when Tolisso benefitted from a scramble in the Lille box before laying off to Mads Bidstrup, who fired into the bottom-left corner on 40’.

Just two minutes later, a combination of passes saw Abner Vinicius drive into the opposition box, and his cutback was fired home by Ernest Nuamah. However, their joy was cut short following a lengthy VAR review, which determined that Bidstrup had impeded Ozer before the ball hit the back of the net.

It was end-to-end when play resumed in the second half as Davide Ancelotti turned to his bench ahead of the restart with a double change.

One of those introduced, Ayase Ueda, almost had an immediate impact as he collected the ball 35 yards out, steadied himself before letting fly, but his strike curled into the side netting, leaving Dominik Greif relieved.

Lyon went up the other end and cut through the hosts’ defence like butter as Nuamah broke through on goal, but Ozer did exceptionally well to rush out and smother the forward.

Ancelotti called on all his firepower in the search for an equaliser, including Ethan Mbappe and Ligue 1 veteran Olivier Giroud, but Les Dogues couldn't break through.

An away victory and a third clean sheet on the road this term will provide Vicens with great confidence, ahead of a busy festive period that sees his men play five games in the next 22 days.

Lille’s five-game unbeaten league run at home comes to an end after the narrow defeat, giving Paris Saint-Germain a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dominik Greif (Lyon)