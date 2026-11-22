Former Premier League official, head of PGMOL and refereeing authority Keith Hackett is Flashscore's resident expert throughout the 2026/27 Premier League season and offers his observations and views on the performances of the English top-flight officials, their decision-making and any other talking points after each weekend.

Round 11 had its fair share of contentious decisions and perhaps none more so than at the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City took on a Fulham side that hasn't had the greatest start to the current campaign under Alvaro Arbeloa.

Law comes to Leno's rescue

Rodrigo Muniz had already silenced the home support after putting the Cottagers ahead, although it appeared their joy would be short-lived when Erling Haaland poked home after Fulham custodian Bernd Leno made a mess of holding onto the ball.

However, after a review from VAR, James Bell, the goal was ruled out, leading to anger on the City bench and an explanation post-match from Pro Ref.

Keith Hackett was in support of the VAR, though it was clear that Leno was a lucky man.

"VAR correctly ruled it out," Hackett told Flashscore. "Bernd Leno did get two hands on the ball, but it was still close to the body of the goalkeeper when Erling Haaland made contact.

"It might seem harsh, but the match officials made the correct call. Whilst Leno had no control of the ball, the law came to his rescue."

'Clearly the wrong call'

Over at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea took on a Leeds United side that hadn't won in West London this century. As a result, the hosts may have come into the game a little too complacent and, by the end of the match, Daniel Farke's side were heading back to Yorkshire after a comprehensive 4-1 victory over the Blues.

For the most part, Michael Oliver and his VAR, Michael Salisbury, had little to concern themselves with, though there were a couple of incidents that stood out for Hackett.

"Emmanuel Emegha challenged Tarik Muharemovic inside the penalty area, and he fell to the floor looking for a penalty kick," he noted.

"Both the referee and VAR came to the correct decision: No penalty. However, in these situations, referees must take a tougher approach to acts of simulation.

"If the decision made is no penalty kick, then a yellow card must be produced every time for the player attempting to deceive the referee."

The other big call in the game might be said to have been one that changed the course of it, as what transpired in the immediate aftermath arguably gave Leeds the platform to go on and win the match.

With the score at 1-1, the visitors howled for a penalty, suggesting that Morgan Rogers had handled, and VAR confirmed the same.

"Wrong Decision here!" Hackett noted incredulously. "A really long check by VAR, but when I looked at the video replays, you could see it was clearly the wrong call by the referee.

"It wasn't handball, and I find it difficult to reason why VAR Salisbury failed to advise referee Oliver to view the pitchside monitor. This penalty kick decision should've been overturned."

Controversy at Anfield

The Liverpool vs Manchester United fixture was always going to be the league's big game of the weekend, more so than normal given that Mauricio Pochettino was in the away dugout for the first time.

Within 13 minutes of the start, the visitors were already two goals down and a man down, after Leny Yoro was sent off for a professional foul on Alexander Isak.

Though on first viewing it would appear to have been an easy decision to get correct, Hackett was left feeling a little unsure that the criteria for DOGSO (Denial of an Obvious Goal Scoring Opportunity) were met.

"This was a fixture I always loved to officiate during my active career. Full of passion and challenges, but thoroughly enjoyable," he added.

"Sam Barrott is proving to be a top-class referee, but it was a huge decision to make in the opening minutes.

"It was a clear foul by Yoro, and the official had no hesitation in reaching into his left hand pocket and producing a red card.

"The question is, did the challenge meet the full DOGSO criteria: distance between the offence and the goal, general direction of the play, likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball, location and number of defenders and attackers?

"Reviewing the replays, we see Isak take a heavy touch, and this action casts doubt on the decision. I would suggest that the goalkeeper was going to be the one who gained possession, so that red card shouldn't have been produced.

"It now opens the door for Manchester United to appeal."

Errors have to be minimised

Many of the other matches across the weekend passed without too much incident, aside from the odd yellow card here and there.

For example, Peter Bankes was left with no option but to send off Brighton and Hove Albion's Costinha for two separate yellow card-worthy fouls on Hull's Sorba Thomas.

Clearly, top-flight officials aren't going to get things 100% right in any one weekend, but the errors need to be minimised.

Given that the Premier League is often marketed as 'the best league in the world,' the standard of officiating during most weeks undermines such a lofty description.

As Hackett has noted in a previous column, there has to be some accountability when decisions are wrong.

If the officials know that they may be without an appointment in the following week as a result of their blunders and perhaps more training meted out as a punishment, that might well sharpen their focus.