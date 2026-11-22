Fc Copenhagen coach Bo Svensson was not happy with his teams performance in Farum

FC Copenhagen on Sunday lost a crucial step in the two-horse race with FC Midtjylland for the Danish title, when they had had Akos Markgraf sent off and suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of FC Nordsjaelland. Viborg lost a golden opportunity to maintain their push for a top position with a goalless draw against Randers while OB and AC Horsens kept up their challenge for a position within Top Six.

FC Copenhagen were effectively put to the sword in Farum Park on Sunday when they were were humiliated through a scoreline of 5-0 against FC Nordsjaelland.

FC Copenhagen was forced to substitute starting goalkeeper Diant Ramaj for Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson just 17 minutes into the match and Runarsson couldn't prevent Nicklas Rojkjaer from giving the home side the lead after 36 minutes.

Trailing by a single goal early in the second half, FC Copenhagen saw two potential penalty calls overturned by VAR in the 47th and 48th minutes.

Defender Akos Markgraf was then sent off with a straight red card at the hour mark (confirmed via VAR in the 62nd minute), leaving Copenhagen down to 10 men.

Playing with a man advantage, FC Nordsjaelland then scored four goals in a 16-minute span as Juho Lähteenmäki and Ibrahim Adel got on the scoreboeard while Alexander Lind scored a brace.

FC Nordsjaelland - FC Copenhagen - Match Momentum Flashscore

AC Horsens on Sunday moved up to Top Six in the Danish Superliga with a 3-1 home win against Silkeborg.

Yamirou Ouorou opened the score for Horsens in the 26th minute, assisted by Julius Madsen. Early in the second half (49'), Silkeborg had a goal by Jens Martin Gammelby disallowed following a VAR review for a foul in the buildup. Minutes later (53'), Silkeborg defender William Moller was shown a straight red card after a VAR review.

Taking advantage of the extra man, Julius Körkkö doubled Horsens' lead in the 62nd minute. Silkeborg pulled one back through Villads Westh in the 81st minute, before substitute Christian Jorgensen sealed the 3–1 win for Horsens in the 90th minute after a handling error by Silkeborg goalkeeper Aske Andrésen.

AC Horsens - Silkeborg IF - Match Stats Flashscore

Viborg and Randers shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Sunday as the home side missed the chance to boost their ambitions at the top section of the table.

Despite controlling 60% of possession and firing 15 shots (five on target), the hosts could not break through. Leading goalscorer Dorian Junior wasted a golden opportunity just past the hour mark, and Ruben Alte was denied late on.

Randers goalkeeper Jannich Storch made five saves—including a crucial stop in the 88th minute—to secure a valuable away point for the struggling Jutland outfit. The dropped points cost third-placed Viborg a chance to close the five-point gap on league leaders FC Copenhagen and FC Midtjylland.

Viborg - Randers - Match Momentum Flashscore

OB on Sunday ended a 13-year winless drought in Haderslev, dating back to 2013 when they won 2-1 against Sonderjyske.

Returning to OB's starting lineup, Rasmus Falk opened the score after 63 minutes with a volley after a corner kick was only partially cleared.

Sonderjyske then equalized 12 minutes from the end on a quick counterattack when Osaze De Rosario broke free and set up Cherif in the box.

Just as the match appeared headed for a draw, the home side lost possession during a late attack, allowing OB to break forward and set up Alexander Ahl Holmström for the decisive stoppage-time winner.