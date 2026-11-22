AC Milan ran riot as they brushed Frosinone aside in a dominant 5-1 victory at the San Siro, climbing into the Serie A top four while also extending their unbeaten head-to-head record to seven matches (W5, D2).

Frosinone travelled to Milan looking to end a five-match winless away run, but those aspirations were dealt an early blow when Gabriele Calvani handed the hosts a fourth-minute lead.

The defender took up a good position to prevent Adrien Rabiot’s squared ball from reaching Christian Pulisic; however, he failed at the crucial moment as he inadvertently sent the ball rolling past his own goalkeeper.

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Rabiot was involved again when Milan doubled their advantage from an incisive counter-attack, latching onto Diego Moreira’s neat pass before playing it across for Goncalo Ramos to stroke home his third Serie A goal.

Given the Rossoneri’s early dominance, Ruben Amorim would have been disappointed to see Yunus Musah offer Frosinone a foothold when he sent the ball back into the danger zone in his attempt to beat Giorgi Kvernadze to a low cross.

The loose ball opened the door for Patrizio Masini to squeeze it between Sankhoun Diawara and Mike Maignan to open his Frosinone account, ensuring that Milan had to be content with a slender one-goal lead at the break.

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Amorim used the interval as an opportunity to introduce Ardon Jashari, who required just three minutes to restore his side’s two-goal cushion.

Rabiot’s controlled pass sent the Swiss international racing away down the inside left channel, and just when it looked as though he would square it to Ramos, he opted to rifle a powerful effort beyond Lorenzo Palmisani at the near post, scoring his first goal since arriving from Club Brugge in the summer of 2025.

After appearing to pick up a knock, Ramos soon made way for Alphadjo Cisse, who, like Jashari, required little time to add his name to the scoresheet, sliding home a composed finish to round off another slick counter and effectively end the game as a contest.

Frosinone’s refusal to adopt a damage limitation strategy allowed Pusilic to break away from a defensive corner before delicately lifting the ball over Palmisani to take Milan’s tally to five for the first time under Amorim.

While the visitors may have slumped to a heavy loss, Massimiliano Alvini’s charges can at least be comforted by the fact they are still outperforming expectations in seventh spot and are just a point adrift of the top six.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan)

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