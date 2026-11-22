Our headline game today is a blockbuster Premier League clash between fierce rivals Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield. Keep track of the match with our dedicated live blog!

Live updates

19:28 CET - Full-time at Anfield, and Liverpool have thrashed their great rivals Man Utd 4-0, with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz securing the win for the rampant Reds.

Mauricio Pochettino's men never recovered from Leny Yoro's early dismissal, and the scoreline could've been even worse, if not for a string of excellent saves from Senne Lammens.

The Red Devils remain 19th in the table after another damaging defeat, while Andoni Iraola's side climb to fourth, just seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Read the full match report here!

Key match stats Flashscore

19:16 CET - Substitute Victor Munoz adds further gloss to the scoreline for the Reds after a smart finish from Florian Wirtz's pass.

Remarkably, Man Utd now have the worst defence in Europe's top five leagues, conceding 34 goals across all competitions.

19:01 CET - Finally, Liverpool have their third goal, with Bradley Barcola racing clear of the Man Utd defence to set up Rio Ngumoha for a simple close-range finish.

That's the 18-year-old's first goal of the season, and he certainly deserves it for his display today.

Ngumoha and Barcola celebrate REUTERS / Ian Hodgson

18:54 CET - A golden chance for Alexander Isak to make it three, but the Swede fires wastefully into the Kop with the goal at his mercy. The Reds should be out of sight.

18:37 CET - We're back underway for the second half, with Joshua Zirkzee replacing Matheus Cunha at the break.

18:22 CET - That's half-time, and Liverpool are two goals to the good against 10-man Man Utd thanks to clinical strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz.

It's been a chastening first 45 minutes for Mauricio Pochettino in the United dugout, with Leny Yoro's early dismissal giving the visitors an almighty uphill task at a lively Anfield.

Liverpool, though, have been razor-sharp in attack, with Alexander Isak leading the line expertly and Rio Ngumoha a constant threat on the left wing.

First-half momentum Flashscore

18:09 CET - Armed with the numerical advantage and a two-goal cushion, Liverpool remain firmly in control at Anfield, as Bradley Barcola spurns a glorious chance on the break to make it three.

17:53 CET - After a torrid opening 20 minutes, Pochettino has made a tactical substitution for the visitors, with centre-back Harry Maguire coming on for Bryan Mbeumo.

It already feels like a case of damage limitation for the Red Devils...

17:44 CET - Liverpool have doubled their lead inside 13 minutes! A brilliant cross from Rio Ngumoha is expertly diverted into the net by Florian Wirtz. A long way back for 10-man United, who look all over the place.

Wirtz celebrates scoring for Liverpool REUTERS / Ian Hodgson

17:40 CET - A disastrous start for Man Utd and Pochettino. A hopeful long ball from Jeremy Jacquet catches out Matthijs de Ligt, and Leny Yoro is forced to bring down Alexander Isak, receiving a straight red card in the process.

From the resulting free-kick, Dominik Szoboszlai fires a thunderous strike into the bottom corner! What an opening 10 minutes for the hosts.

17:31 CET - Anfield is rocking as referee Sam Barrott blows the whistle for kick-off. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

16:20 CET - The lineups are now in for our featured game of the day between Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield!

Mauricio Pochettino has selected his first XI at the helm of United, and the big news on that end is that Harry Maguire has been left on the bench by the new boss, with Matthijs de Ligt recalled for his first start in almost a year!

For Liverpool, not too many surprises pulled by Andoni Iraola, but rising star Rio Ngumoha does start with Cody Gakpo injured. Ryan Gravenberch is out injured as well, with youngster Trey Nyoni only on the bench.

Starting lineups Flashscore

14:40 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of Flashscore's featured game of the day, as Liverpool host fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield!

Andoni Iraola's men head into the clash in fifth spot, having won five of their opening 10 Premier League matches. However, their home form has been surprisingly poor this season, with just five of their 18 points coming at Anfield.

As for 19th-placed Man Utd, former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino begins his reign as Red Devils boss this afternoon, with the Argentine tasked with overturning a disastrous start to the campaign.

United's eight points after 10 games is their lowest haul since 1986/87 - a tally made up of just one victory.

Kick-off at Anfield is 17:30 CET, so stay tuned for all the build-up and team news before then!