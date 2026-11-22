Juventus extended their unbeaten head-to-head record against Venezia to 10 games (W8, D2), netting four goals in the space of 18 minutes to claim a 4-0 Serie A victory at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus were yet to score in the opening 15 minutes of a Serie A match this season, and that trend continued with another slow start here. Bremer had to be alert to block Akor Adams’ shot from going in after a swift counter-attack, before Guglielmo Vicario parried Gianluca Busio’s strike from range.

Venezia were made to regret those missed chances as they remain the only side yet to lead at half-time in the Italian top flight this term, with Juventus also threatening to score despite a lacklustre performance thus far.

Filip Stankovic produced a smart double save to deny Edon Zhegrova and Douglas Luiz, before Weston McKennie flicked a header just wide at the near post ahead of the break.

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The Bianconeri eventually found the breakthrough in the second half, with half-time substitute Nick Woltemade lashing home from a few yards out after McKennie’s deflected shot fell into his path.

Woltemade continued to be influential off the bench, setting up his side’s second goal just six minutes later, as Teun Koopmeiners curled into the bottom corner just before the hour mark.

The scoreline was already beginning to flatter Juventus, and midway through the second half, they added a third when Juan Cabal headed home Zhegrova’s whipped cross.

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Venezia’s heads completely dropped at this point, and Redouane Halhal recklessly slid in on Randal Kolo Muani to give a penalty away, handing the hosts the opportunity to extend their advantage further.

Kolo Muani stepped up himself and sent Stankovic the wrong way, adding gloss to an emphatic scoreline for Luciano Spalletti in his 600th Serie A game in charge.

Despite their efforts, Venezia simply could not score, and that was emphasised when John Yeboah rattled the crossbar in stoppage time, ensuring his side remain the lowest scorers in the division with eight goals.

Despite the win, Juve are still off the pace in terms of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, while Davide Nicola’s side suffer a seventh straight away defeat in Italy’s top flight and remain second-bottom in the table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Juan Cabal (Juventus)

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