Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has launched a scathing attack on fellow coaches, accusing some of making unfounded allegations about his club receiving favourable treatment from referees and others of allowing his players to drink alcohol while on national team duty.

Pirates defeated Stellenbosch FC 2-0 in their Carling Knockout semi-final on Saturday, reaching a second successive final of the competition they won last season.

They await the winners of Sunday's second semi-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

But despite the victory, Ouaddou clearly had some things to get off his chest, starting when he was asked about his sprint to celebrate with his players after Evidence Makgopa opened the scoring.

“This sprint was for Gavin Hunt because he thinks that the referees are helping us,” Ouaddou said, referring to the Stellenbosch coach.

“So this sprint was for him to show him that we scored normally. I was very happy with my players, the way that we scored, fairly, without the help of the referees, and in that case, I want to congratulate the referees for the fantastic game they did, because most of the time people criticise them.”

Ouaddou has won the Betway Premiership title, MTN8 and Carling Knockout since his arrival at Pirates at the start of last season, but says he feels his achievements are being undermined by fellow coaches.

Without naming names, he appeared to be referring to Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.

“This success is the result of many years of working hard … when I hear some coaches coming to South Africa, foreigners, and for many years, when they are winning, you don't hear them,” he said.

“But when you threaten them, when you close the gap, now you start to hear some narrative.

“This narrative is very vicious. It's very vicious, because you have to understand (and read) between the lines. I decided to stay quiet for a long time, because I have a lot of respect for the stakeholders.

“I've coached for seven years on the continent. I can tell you that we are in a fantastic country. Everything is not perfect, like many countries. But one thing that we can say, we are in the best league here, but when some people come here and they try to destroy the work of a club, insinuating that we are being helped by the referees.

“This is not fair. They touch my work as well, first, because I can tell you that I'm going to sleep every day at 2 o'clock in the morning. My players are working hard. Everyone is working hard in the club. Our management, the two young chairmen.

“The players, the technical staff, the video analysis, the medical staff. And some people come for cheap words like that. They don't have any proof, and every week Pirates is in their mouths. And they just try to destroy and to create a narrative instead of making an introspection of themselves, to try to find a solution.”

Ouaddou believes rival clubs should rein in coaches who insinuate that Pirates receive preferential treatment from match officials.

“I'm very respectful about clubs because I never criticise clubs. I have a big respect for Kaizer Chiefs. It's a big club,” he said.

“I have a big respect for Sundowns. Big club with a very strong, a very good young chairman as well. They have a good vision. But you cannot allow your coach like that every week, every week, Pirates is in their mouths.

“And it's very subliminal as well. They diminish my work as well. It means that the referees helped me to be a champion. These people must stop because I'm going to answer to them as well.”

The Betway Premiership is never short of drama as Orlando Pirates ended Mamelodi Sundowns' eight-year reign as champions last season. Kaizer Chiefs are hoping to become genuine title contenders again this year. Keep up to date with the latest news, analysis, incredible statistics and more. All fixtures | All results | Latest standings | Latest news

The national team coaching staff were not spared either after Ouaddou complained earlier in the week about the condition in which some of his players had returned from the Bafana Bafana and Under-23 camps.

He alleged that players had been given excessive amounts of beer while on international duty, although he did not identify the individuals responsible.

“I prepare the players to play for you, and you give me back my players, flat, and worse, after the game, when you know they are going to play three days later, you give them beers,” he said.

“What are you doing? You are trying to destabilise my team. One beer is fine because usually with one beer, you can wash your body, you know, for the recovery.

“But now, when you give 10 beers, they are not in the same state, so please, respect our club, respect me as a coach, because I have pressure as well.”