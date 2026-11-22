Lionel Messi's bid to win back-to-back MLS Cup titles suffered a blow on Saturday as 10-man Inter Miami were thumped 3-0 at home by Columbus Crew in their first-round playoff series opener.

Two goals from Chile international Gonzalo Tapia, either side of a Taha Habroune second-half strike, secured a deserved victory for Crew in front of a shell-shocked crowd at Miami's Nu Stadium.

The result means seventh-seed Columbus, the 2023 champions, can eliminate Messi and Miami from the playoffs with a victory in game two of the best-of-three series in Ohio next Friday.

On Saturday's evidence, Columbus will head into game two confident of finishing the job after tearing Miami to shreds.

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The 24-year-old Tapia was a menace throughout, winning an early penalty after being brought down by Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair before stepping up to convert the spot-kick.

Miami's task got harder in the 36th minute when Gonzalo Lujan was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a reckless late challenge on the Crew's Stephen Moreira.

Columbus's US international goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, meanwhile, thwarted Miami's attempts to get back in the game, including one diving save to deny Messi a trademark free-kick.

Messi was fortunate to escape dismissal at half-time, when he appeared to direct a throw-in into Tapia's face at point-blank range as frustrations boiled over.

Columbus made the game safe early in the second half with two goals in six minutes.

A fine flowing counter-attack ended with Harbroune coolly slotting past St.Clair in the 52nd minute before Tapia made it 3-0 in the 58th minute, punishing slack marking by Miami's Yannick Bright to go clean through on goal.

"It was a game where nothing went right for us, and we effectively created their chances for them," Miami coach Kily Gonzalez said afterwards.

"We didn't produce the great performance we had hoped for. Everything went wrong, but we have to learn from it because next time, if we don't win, we're out," he added. "There's no better challenge for us as a team than this. It's a test of character, and I know my team has that character."

In other MLS playoff action on Saturday, Joaquin Valiente scored two goals as host Dallas beat Portland 3-0 in their Western Conference series opener.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan midfielder scored in the 53rd and 55th minutes, and Samuel Sarver added an insurance goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Dallas, who can advance by winning at Portland next Saturday.

US teen Peyton Miller scored one goal and set up another in New England's 2-0 victory over visiting Philadelphia.

Miller’s 10th-minute shot deflected in off Philadelphia defender Nathan Harriel to make it 1-0, and the 19-year-old scored in the 73rd minute off a Jack Harrison cross to complete the scoring.

New England can advance to the MLS Eastern Conference semi-finals with a road victory next Saturday.

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