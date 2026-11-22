Ascacibar put the Argentines ahead in the first half. Merentiel then struck a superb second goal after a brilliant move from Sebastian Villa.

Losing streaks are there to be broken, for better or worse. Boca Juniors, for example, ended one of those difficult-to-explain negative records: Boca went 18 years without an international title and also ended a run of two consecutive continental final defeats before facing Mineiro in the Sudamericana (Fluminense in the 2023 Libertadores and River in Madrid in 2018).

The heat and humidity in Barranquilla provided the backdrop for a high-intensity game, with Boca immediately on the front foot. Merentiel had the first great chance of the match, but the Boca striker failed to convert a one-on-one opportunity after a gift from Everson.

The mistake raised the decibel level at Barranquilla's Metropolitano Roberto Melendez. The Boca fans made themselves heard.

A few minutes later, Ascacibar, who had already had a goal ruled out for offside, made it 1-0. The midfielder expertly struck a clearance from the Mineiro defence back towards the centre of the box to put the Argentines ahead.

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Boca finished the first half looking the more convincing side. Mineiro, meanwhile, had plenty of work to do if they were to turn the game around.

Merentiel gets his revenge

The second half followed the script of the first: Boca started the better side and quickly doubled their lead. Sebastian Villa carried the ball superbly before setting up Merentiel. The striker made no mistake, making it 2-0 and extending the gap.

Atletico Mineiro, who had not yet responded to the opening goal, finally raised the tempo after Boca's second. Bernard, in particular, began finding space between the lines and creating danger around the goal defended by Colombian goalkeeper Alvaro Montero.

Boca's goalkeeper made a decisive save in the 62nd minute, keeping out a close-range header that came within inches of finding the net.

After the second-half hydration break, Mineiro's morale collapsed. Boca, meanwhile, came close to scoring again in the 70th minute after another fine piece of play from Sebastian Villa, which substitute Enner Valencia could not finish.

Mineiro showed very little response in the closing stages. Boca won a thoroughly deserved title in commanding fashion and celebrated in style in Barranquilla. Boca ended an impressive streak and, in the process, returned to the top of the continent.