After senior figures at Bayern Munich questioned Jamal Musiala's contract due to ongoing health issues, the global players' union, FIFPRO, called on the club to respect its "duty of care" in response to the club's public handling of the player.

Prominent figures, such as CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, honorary president Uli Hoeness, and board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, have publicly questioned Musiala's ability to revert to his previous form and increased the financial burden of his contract (signed through 2030 at a reported €25 million annual pay).

"Musiala has a health-related issue," Rummenigge said.

"It's also well known that he has a contract involving very substantial sums of money. As a club, we have to consider how to deal with that situation. I think that's responsible and perfectly normal.

"What we know unfortunately suggests it will be difficult for him to get back to the level he has often shown here in this stadium. I think we've handled the player's situation very carefully, and we all want him to return, ideally in the best possible shape."

"But what happens if that doesn't work out? Then, of course, we'll also have to continue taking the financial implications into account."

FIFPRO described the remarks as a "coordinated strategy to put pressure on Musiala and his representatives," arguing that contracts must be respected and that health or form setbacks do not justify reopening agreed terms in public.

Musiala disclosed that he has brief, temporary absence seizures linked to a neurological dysfunction, which head coach Vincent Kompany attributed to a medication adjustment after collapsing during two pre-season friendlies in August.

Musiala also dealt with prior injury absences, including a muscle injury sustained in September. He made his first senior appearance since September with a 20-minute substitute outing in Bayern's 1–1 Bundesliga draw against 1. FC Köln on November 20, 2026.