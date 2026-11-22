Lionel Messi talks to referee Allen Chapman as Gonzalo Tapia of Columbus Crew lies down on the pitch

Columbus Crew coach Laurent Courtois said Lionel Messi should have been sent off after hurling a throw-in at an opponent as Inter Miami crashed to a 3-0 defeat in the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday.

Messi's frustration boiled over on the stroke of half-time when he aimed a forceful throw-in into the face of Columbus Crew forward Gonzalo Tapia with 10-man Miami trailing 1-0 at the time.

Messi and Tapia were both shown yellow cards for the incident by referee Allen Chapman, but Courtois said afterwards the Argentina superstar should have been given a red card.

"Everybody knows that he deserved more than a yellow card," Courtois said in a post-game press conference when asked about the incident.

"It's just really sad."

Referee Chapman later defended the decision to only show Messi a yellow.

"The force used was negligible, and the offence did not reach the level of violent conduct," Chapman told a pool reporter.

Inter Miami had already been reduced to 10 men when the incident occurred and were 1-0 down after Chile international Tapia's early penalty.

Reigning MLS champions Miami went on to suffer a 3-0 defeat, with Tapia grabbing a second after a Taha Habroune strike just after half-time at Miami's Nu Stadium.

The result means seventh-seeded Columbus, the 2023 champions, can eliminate Messi and Miami from the playoffs with a victory in game two of the best-of-three series in Ohio next Friday.

"It was a game where nothing went right for us, and we effectively created their chances for them," Miami coach Kily Gonzalez said afterwards.

"We didn't produce the great performance we had hoped for. Everything went wrong, but we have to learn from it because next time, if we don't win, we're out," he added.

"There's no better challenge for us as a team than this. It's a test of character, and I know my team has that character."

In other MLS playoff action on Saturday, Joaquin Valiente scored two goals as host Dallas beat Portland 3-0 in their Western Conference series opener.

US teen Peyton Miller scored one goal and set up another in New England's 2-0 victory over visiting Philadelphia.