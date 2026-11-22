Liverpool showed Mauricio Pochettino the extent of his task in the Manchester United hot seat, with a 4-0 drubbing at Anfield that marked their first home Premier League win over the Red Devils in four attempts.

Any optimism Pochettino’s appointment inspired among the Red Devils was shattered within 10 minutes.

Making his Premier League debut in over a year, Matthijs de Ligt was thwarted by a simple ball over the top, and Leny Yoro then clumsily fouled Alexander Isak as he ran through on goal; the straight red card reduced the visitors to 10 men.

To make matters worse, Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up to arrow the free-kick brilliantly beyond Senne Lammens and into the bottom corner, putting Liverpool firmly in control in the blink of an eye.

Just two minutes and 43 seconds later, Pochettino’s thoughts turned squarely to damage control, as Florian Wirtz doubled the Reds’ advantage. Fresh from a fruitful international break, the German got on the end of Rio Ngumoha’s cross, flicking his effort in off the crossbar.

Isak then breezed past De Ligt with unnatural ease, and although Lammens was equal to his effort, it was the trigger for the beleaguered new manager to summon Harry Maguire to try and stem the tide.

His introduction somewhat steadied the ship, though it needed a desperate block from him to deny Isak and prevent more damage before half-time.

Momentum Flashscore

Szoboszlai twice tested Lammens from range at the start of the second half as the one-way traffic continued, and Bradley Barcola should then really have settled the contest once and for all, but he could not sort his feet out after being sent through on goal by Wirtz.

Isak also missed a big chance to finally grab his goal, overcoming De Ligt once again, but snatching wildly at his eventual attempt.

But any hope of an unlikely revival was eventually snuffed out by the excellent Ngumoha, who latched onto a square pass for a tap-in after Barcola’s pace had decimated United’s backline.

Lammens was repeatedly called into action to try and keep the scoreline vaguely respectable, doing well to repel both Isak and Szoboszlai once again, but substitute Victor Munoz was on hand to dish out further punishment.

This goal was the pick of the bunch, as the home side zipped the ball around their hapless opponents, with Wirtz supplying an inch-perfect assist to delight the Anfield crowd.

It always looked like a daunting introduction for Pochettino, who has now won just three times against Liverpool in 20 attempts – with the most notable of his 12 defeats coming in the UEFA Champions League final of 2019.

Aside from now managing the worst defence in Europe’s top five leagues, the Argentine’s biggest concern will be that his new side are now in 19th.

They’ve still won just one league game all season, and find themselves three points worse off than they were at the same stage when they suffered the drop in 1973/74.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)