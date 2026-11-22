A second-half blitz helped Werder Bremen who was without Danish playmaker Jens Stage beat Hamburger SV 4-0 in the Nordderby, recording their 30th home Bundesliga win against Die Rothosen.

There was a raucous atmosphere at the Weserstadion, and both teams matched that intensity on the pitch, with Nicolas Capaldo in particular putting in some strong challenges.

The visitors also came close to striking an early blow, as Patson Daka struck marginally wide and Albert Gronbaek’s free-kick was stopped by the Werder wall.

Martin Adeline then fired high and wide from the edge of the box, before Niclas Fullkrug offered the first reminder of his presence in the box with a header that Daniel Heuer Fernandes awkwardly saved.

Hamburg suffered a setback when Miro Muheim went off injured in the 19th minute, and they narrowly avoided another when Justin Njinmah raced up the pitch but was chased down, and his weary effort was held.

The hosts had a scare of their own when Daka blocked Karl Hein’s clearance from an underhit backpass, before both sides traded shots. Fullkrug was then uncharacteristically wasteful from a golden opportunity before the break, sending a scuffed effort over the crossbar.

Werder Bremen - HSV - Match Momentum Flashscore

Gronbaek beat the wall with a free-kick early after the restart, but Hein’s first save of the afternoon was a fairly routine one.

Heuer Fernandes made a superb stop to deny Marco Friedl’s header at the other end, but Die Werderaner kept the ball alive, and their captain smashed in a strike that left the visiting goalkeeper helpless.

Amos Pieper made a timely block to deny Gronbaek and keep Bremen's lead, which was doubled moments later when Njinmah showed determination to keep the ball and composure to place it in the bottom corner.

Shortly after a disagreement between Capaldo and Sebastiaan Bornauw, there was yet more reason for Die Rothosen frustration, as Njinmah scored again with the help of a deflection off Zakaria El Ouahdi.

Fullkrug then hit the post but eventually got on the scoresheet with a sweet strike in stoppage time, capping off the resounding win as Werder Bremen extended their unbeaten start at home this season to five matches, providing the perfect response to their defeat against VfB Stuttgart last time out.

In contrast, Hamburger have lost three of their last four Bundesliga games despite beating Borussia Monchengladbach before the international break.