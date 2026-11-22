Paris FC coach Liam Rosenior welcomed his side's rise to second in Ligue 1 after a 4-0 win over Angers on Sunday, but insisted it was too early to draw any longer-term conclusions.

With 11 games gone, Paris FC trail Paris Saint-Germain by three points and are two ahead of third-placed Lille, who Marseille could go level with if they win their late game.

The top of Ligue 1 after Paris FC's win Flashscore

Against Angers, Paris FC's Ivorian forward Patrick Zabi broke the deadlock in the 47th minute and Luca Koleosho doubled the lead on 55, both from assists by Diego Coppola.

Maxime Lopez made it 3-0 on the hour mark and defender Coppola completed the scoring himself with his first goal since May 2025 to seal an emphatic 4-0 victory.

"I'm very pleased with the team's current position in the table. But no matter in football or in life, you mustn't get carried away. We need to stay focused on each match," said former Chelsea player Rosenior, who took over at Paris FC in the close season.

Rosenior brushed aside talk of a December 12 derby against leaders PSG.

"They are probably the best team in the world right now. We have enormous respect for what they are achieving and what they represent. We have three important matches to play before we even start thinking about PSG," the English manager said.