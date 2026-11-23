NEC Nijmegen on Monday announced on their official channels that 29-year old former Turkish international Emre Mor has decided to put his career on hold due to 'health reasons'.

"Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve had only one dream: to become a professional football player. Being able to live out that dream has meant everything to me. I have always tried to give my all for the sport I love so dearly," Mor himself stated on Nijmegen’s website.

"However, recently I have faced some health challenges. I have reached a point where I need to listen to my body, respect my limits, and put my well-being first."

Emre Mor made his breakthrough in the Danish Superliga with FC Nordsjaelland during the 2015/16 season, after which he was sold to the German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund.

Despite flashing immense skill and winning the German Cup, friction with the coaching staff over discipline and work rate cut his stay short. In 2017, Celta Vigo made him a club-record signing, though he struggled to maintain consistent form and playing time over five years.

While on Celta Vigo's books, Mor endured quiet loan spells at Galatasaray and Olympiacos. He revitalized his career during a 2021–2022 loan at Fatih Karagümrük, earning a permanent move to Fenerbahce in 2022.

Mor joined Dutch Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen on a free transfer in July 2026. After making seven appearances—including scoring an extra-time winner in Champions League qualification against Olympiacos—injuries sidelined him

Although he played for Denmark's youth teams (U17 to U19), Mor switched allegiance to Turkey in 2016. He debuted at age 18 and featured at Euro 2016, earning 15 senior caps and scoring one goal.