Following Sunday’s 3-1 league defeat by Liberec, head coach Brian Priske and sporting director Tomas Rosicky have been sacked at Sparta Prague. The decision was made at the club board’s extraordinary meeting on Monday, who also announced that Tomas Sivok will take charge as sports director.

"Following the October international break, the club’s management gave Brian an opportunity to improve the team’s results and performances. The long-term results crisis was compounded by an unsatisfactory performance against Liberec, and we have therefore decided to dismiss the head coach. I would like to thank Brian for his work and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career," Sparta executive vice-chairman Frantisek Cupr said on the club’s website.

The Dane’s assistants, Diarmuid O’Carroll and Lukas Babalola, have also left the club.

Rosicky has also paid the price for Sparta’s deep crisis. "We agreed that it was necessary to close this chapter and move forward. At the same time, we see that it would be a mistake to lose Tomas’s experience. That is why we will discuss possible future cooperation with the club with him in the coming weeks," Cupr explained.

The board appointed Sivok as Rosicky’s successor. "I appreciate this opportunity and, thanks in part to last year’s experience, I am ready to take on the role. My priority in the coming hours is to introduce the new head coach. I want to continue preparing for the upcoming transfer window, and the performances in the remaining autumn matches will decide which players in the squad stay on after the winter break," said the former Czech international defender.

Priske and Rosicky have both paid the price for the team’s prolonged crisis. Sparta have won just one of their last nine competitive matches and are fourth in the Chance Liga, a massive 13 points behind leaders Slavia.

Sparta Prague are also struggling on the international stage. They have four points from four Europa League matches and face a demanding run of fixtures: AZ Aalkmaar (at home), Salzburg (away), Crystal Palace (away) and Rennes (at home)