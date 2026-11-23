Daniel Farke speaks to his Leeds players during the match vs Chelsea

This season’s Premier League has again captured the imagination of football fans worldwide, thanks to the high level of entertainment and those individual and collective moments of brilliance that get supporters out of their seats.

The 2026/27 campaign certainly hasn’t lacked in talking points either, be that because of scandalous VAR decisions, managerial changes or otherwise.

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Man City can't buy a win

Take Manchester City, for example. Enzo Maresca came in as manager, following the departure of Pep Guardiola, and promptly rattled off a record seven successive league wins from the start of the season.

Since then, however, City can’t buy a win in the English top flight.

Man City's last few matches Flashscore

Across town, Manchester United have dispensed with Michael Carrick after a disastrous run, though Mauricio Pochettino’s debut as manager couldn’t have gone much worse than a 4-0 loss to arch rivals Liverpool.

Crystal Palace have plummeted to the bottom of the pile and are also on their second manager of the season in Thomas Frank, after Pierre Sage was sacked.

Just six months after winning the Europa Conference League, and following the departure of Oliver Glasner, the Eagles have had their wings clipped.

Leeds' solid defensive record

Arsenal have continued where they left off last season, whilst unfancied Hull City and Brighton - who met at the weekend - have defied the odds and have had a reasonable beginning to the campaign.

Chelsea have been hit and miss under Xabi Alonso and have won five and lost five in 11 league games. They’ve also both scored and conceded 20 goals.

Four were let in at Stamford Bridge at the weekend against a resurgent Leeds side whose performances under Daniel Farke this season have gone somewhat under the radar.

The 90 minutes played in West London saw one of the best collective performances under the German and the visitors were fully deserving of their victory.

A victory which sees them in the top six and with the joint second-best defensive record in the division.

Reasonable run-up to New Year

Only Arsenal have conceded fewer than Leeds' nine goals, and that defensive element to their game has served them so well.

Just two games have been lost, again, only behind the Gunners (one loss) who inflicted one of those defeats, with the other coming at Bournemouth, a team that has now won nine in a row in all competitions.

Leeds' upcoming fixtures Flashscore

Before the end of the year, Leeds have eminently winnable games against Coventry, Ipswich Town and Fulham, with respect to those teams, as well as fixtures against Man City, Hull City, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

If they can emerge from the festive period still with a positive balance in terms of league wins, they'll have set themselves up very nicely indeed for the second half of the campaign.

Brilliant Justin, Bogle and Muharemovic

It isn't a surprise that defenders James Justin (132 one-on-one duels), Tarik Muharemovic (122) and Jayden Bogle (116) are all in the top four in this metric, with only Dominic Calvert-Lewin surpassing them (154).

The success percentage for the trio all tops the strikers' output, with Justin's going as high as 62.12%.

In terms of ball recoveries, only Ethan Ampadu (86) has more than the other three players, who posted 46, 47 and 42, respectively, whilst Muharemovic's 49 aerial duels won this season can't be topped.

Justin's 38 tackles attempted and 25 won successfully can't be bettered, and whilst his 65.79% success rate is lower than Jaka Bijol's (66.67%), the latter has only attempted a total of six tackles, so can't realistically be compared to his teammate in this instance.

Indeed, Justin's all-round performances have seen him earn some great player ratings in the Flashscore tool, including an 8.1 for the game against Chelsea.

James Justin's recent player ratings Flashscore

Muharemovic's 94 clearances are at least 37 more than anyone else in the Leeds squad, whilst he also hits the heights that others can't reach with his 62 headed clearances to date.

One of the other standout stats from Leeds' season is that only two errors have led to goals, one from James Trafford and the other from Sean Longstaff.

Trafford could be first pick for England

The goalkeeper, essentially the last line of Leeds' defence, should also be given his flowers after some outstanding showings this season.

For example, he still has a 100% record for keeper-sweeping in 2026/27, of which he's made 20 at this point, and the 41 saves that he's made have seen him post an overall 81.25% success rate, which rises as high as 94.44 for those saves made in the box.

It's little wonder, then, that Thomas Tuchel has finally seen the light and put the cat amongst the pigeons in the national team.

Trafford's performance against Spain, including some late heroics, has arguably justified the German's selection of the custodian ahead of Jordan Pickford, and if he and the Leeds defenders in front of him continue in the same vein, there's no telling just how successful 26/27 could be for Farke and his squad.