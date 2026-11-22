More than four months have passed since Sinner's last official match

An ongoing knee problem continues to frustrate Italy's Jannik Sinner. Surgery is reportedly being considered if his rehabilitation treatment fails to produce results, in which case he might employ a protected ranking, given the months of absence it would entail.

The situation surrounding Jannik Sinner is becoming increasingly worrying. More than four months have passed since his last official match, a Wimbledon victory over Alexander Zverev.

However, the knee problem - inflammation of the iliotibial band - has still not been resolved, and the start of the 2027 season is fast approaching, with the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, just around the corner.

Sinner is currently undergoing further examinations with specialists in Milan. The question is whether non-surgical treatment can be the ideal solution or whether surgery would be advisable, although that would still be a delicate option given the uncertainty surrounding his recovery time.

It goes without saying that if rehabilitation fails to deliver the expected results, surgery would become unavoidable.

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Protected ranking a possibility

Darren Cahill, his former coach, described the situation during the ATP Finals in Turin, calling it 'frustrating' because it is an apparently minor problem that has dragged on for months without a definitive solution.

Cahill explained that the rehabilitation routine is wearing Sinner down, with gym work and targeted exercises, although he said he remained confident in the treatment process.

The uncertainty also raises questions about the regulations, as Sinner could apply for a protected ranking. His points will continue to expire during his absence, but players who have been sidelined for at least 26 consecutive weeks can use a ranking for a limited number of tournaments based on their average ranking during the first three months of inactivity. It can be used for up to nine tournaments over nine months.

Having been sidelined since July 12th, Sinner would reach the 182-day inactivity threshold on January 10th, 2027, just one day before the Australian Open begins. In that case, Sinner would also have to avoid exhibition tournaments such as the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, scheduled for December 27th to 30th, because taking part would interrupt his inactive period and invalidate the protected ranking.

However, this scenario will only be considered if surgery is required, as that would extend his timeline for returning to the court.