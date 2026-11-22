The top two seeds will battle it out for the title at this year’s ATP Finals. Carlos Alcaraz, who has been struggling with a troublesome health issue for several days, will be fighting for his maiden triumph at the season-ending finale. In the final, he will take on his rival, two-time champion and reigning world number one Alexander Zverev.

Match news and form

Alexander Zverev may have had a poor record against top-10 opponents this year and failed to win an ATP title, but none of that matters now. He has consistently delivered on the biggest stages, reaching three Grand Slam finals and winning two of them at the French Open and the US Open, and he has now made another big final at the ATP Finals.

Statistically, he has been the standout player of the tournament, winning all four of his matches in straight sets, with all four of those victories coming against top-10 opponents, including his long-time rival Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. It is a hugely refreshing and morale-boosting run after all his struggles against top-10 players this year.

Claiming the ATP Finals title would be the perfect crowning moment of what has already been a memorable season for Zverev, highlighted by two Grand Slam titles and the world No. 1 ranking. Although he has struggled against elite opponents like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on a regular basis recently, he has every reason to be confident in this particular matchup.

While Alcaraz is chasing his maiden ATP Finals title, Zverev already has two of them, giving him the greater pedigree at this tournament. Notably, both those triumphs came against worthy opponents, defeating Novak Djokovic in 2018 and defending champion Medvedev in 2021.

Carlos Alcaraz has a tendency to shift into another gear during certain phases of a match, reaching a level where he becomes virtually unplayable. This week in Turin, he has had every incentive to stay in that zone throughout, chasing his maiden ATP Finals title, and that relentless focus has made him a formidable force all week.

Even after the hamstring scare during his second group-stage match against Medvedev, which partly contributed to him dropping his first set of the campaign against Ben Shelton in the semi-finals, he has kept finding a way to raise his level when it matters most.

Video preview of the match. Flashscore

The former world No. 1 endured a difficult middle stretch of the season, missing nearly five months through injury, but the year has been bookended by outstanding achievements. He started it by completing the career Grand Slam with his maiden Australian Open title, and he is now one win away from a perfect finish, claiming his maiden ATP Finals title.

His preparation could not have been better, with back-to-back indoor titles in Vienna and Paris Masters, but more than the form, the biggest factor working in his favour is the absence of Sinner, who is far superior to everyone else in these conditions and was the player who denied Alcaraz the title in 2025.

Head-to-head

Alcaraz leads 7-6. Zverev started well in this rivalry, winning three of their first four meetings, but Alcaraz has since taken a firm grip, building a 7-6 advantage after winning their most recent clash at the Australian Open back in January this year. They have met twice at the ATP Finals, with Zverev coming out on top in both 2023 and 2024.

Win probability. Flashscore

Stats & facts

• Zverev has not beaten a top-5 player in a title match since the ATP Finals in 2021, when he defeated Medvedev.

• Zverev has just two wins from eight matches against top-5 opponents this year, with both successes coming against Shelton and Medvedev in Turin this week.

• Alcaraz is 16-4 in title matches at the biggest tournaments, Grand Slams, Masters and the ATP Finals combined, and notably all four losses came against Sinner and Djokovic.

• Alcaraz remains unbeaten on indoor hard courts this year, winning all 14 of his matches on the surface.

Betting analysis

Zverev's most recent encounter with Alcaraz was a stark reminder of the mental challenge elite opponents pose for him. He came agonisingly close to winning a five-set battle against the Spaniard but could not cross the finish line, squandering a big lead in the deciding set.

Despite all his achievements since then, winning Grand Slam titles and reaching world No. 1, he has not managed to beat Alcaraz, Sinner or even a declining Djokovic, suggesting that particular mental barrier remains very much in place.

With that well-documented track record against players of Alcaraz's calibre, combined with Alcaraz operating at top gear with extreme motivation and currently on a 13-match winning streak, the Spaniard gets the nod as a strong favourite here. As long as his hamstring does not cause him any trouble, he looks well placed to finally get his hands on the one title that has eluded him.

Zverev in 2026

Best results: US Open, French Open (title); Wimbledon, Madrid (final)

Best results on indoor hard courts: ATP Finals (final)

Record: 69-18

Record in the last 10 matches: 7-3

Record on indoor hard courts: 10-3

Record against top-10 players: 7-9 (career 65-89)

Record in finals: 2-2 (career 26-18)

Grand Slams: Australian Open (semi-finals), French Open (title), Wimbledon (final), US Open (title)

Zverev at the ATP Finals

Career record: 22-12

Best result: title (2018, 2021)

Last year's result: round-robin

Record in finals: 2-0

Preparation: Vienna (semi-finals), Paris (round of 32)

Road to the final: Jodar (6-4, 6-4), Shelton (6-2, 7-6), Fils (6-4, 7-6), Medvedev (7-6, 6-4)

Alcaraz in 2026

Best results: Paris, Vienna, Tokyo, Doha, Australian Open (title); Monte Carlo (final)

Best results on indoor hard courts: Paris, Vienna (title)

Record: 46-5

Record in the last 10 matches: 10-0

Record on indoor hard courts: 14-0

Record against top-10 players: 11-2 (career 63-26)

Record in finals: 5-1 (career 29-9)

Grand Slams: Australian Open (title), French Open (did not play), Wimbledon (did not play), US Open (quarter-finals)

Alcaraz at the ATP Finals

Career record: 11-5

Best result: final (2025-26)

Last year's result: final

Record in finals: 0-1

Preparation: Vienna (title), Paris (title)

Road to the final: Tiafoe (6-2, 6-2), Medvedev (6-2, 6-4), Cobolli (6-4, 6-1), Shelton (3-6, 6-3, 7-6)