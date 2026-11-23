Chelsea are not planning to make a knee-jerk decision on Xabi Alonso after a damaging 4-1 defeat to Leeds, with the club determined to give the Spaniard a solid opportunity to turn around their season.

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The tough result has intensified criticism of Alonso's tactics, team selections and overall approach, but Flashscore sources understand there is a willingness inside Stamford Bridge to work through the problems with him rather than consider another managerial change anytime soon.

Chelsea have now lost successive league games against Sunderland and Leeds, leaving them eighth in the Premier League and five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

There is an acceptance that performances need to improve, and that Alonso must start delivering a response. Should the situation deteriorate further, the club would have little choice but to examine what is going wrong more seriously.

For now, however, the intention is to give him time and support, with plans of strengthening the squad in January underway.

Chelsea are conscious of the need for greater stability - particularly after Liam Rosenior's 104-day spell in charge - and do not want to keep abandoning projects before they have had a proper chance to develop.

They are expected to give him the January transfer window to make adjustments to the squad, with a couple of additions very likely as they look to address areas of concern. The midfield and defence are the anticipated areas of priority, at this stage.

There is currently an expectation that Alonso will remain in charge beyond this season, although that will depend on how the campaign develops rather than being an unconditional commitment.

The immediate focus is on finding some stability, with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace next on the schedule. And Alonso will need a response if he is to ease the growing pressure around his position - even if just publicly.