Kaizer Chiefs are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs' victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in Sunday's Carling Knockout semi-final extended their unbeaten run against the Pretoria side to five matches and provided further evidence that they are the Brazilians' most challenging domestic opponents.

Those five matches have produced two wins for Chiefs, both in cup semi-finals, and three draws since April 2025.

In that time, Sundowns have beaten every other South African opponent they have faced in all competitions at least once.

Chiefs stand alone as the only domestic side Sundowns have failed to defeat in that period and once again proved their nemesis on Sunday as they set up a Carling Knockout final against Orlando Pirates on December 12.

The three league meetings between the sides during that period have all ended in draws, while Chiefs won 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup semi-final in April 2025 and repeated that scoreline on Sunday.

Pirates have faced Sundowns six times since March 2025, with the teams recording two victories each and two draws.

It means that in 11 matches against Chiefs and Pirates combined, Sundowns have managed just two wins, with five draws and four defeats. That is a win rate of only 18.2%.

Remove the Soweto giants from the equation and Sundowns' record against the other 16 South African clubs is played 53, won 41, drawn seven and lost five. Their win rate soars to 77.4%.

Late five meetings Flashscore

Only five clubs have beaten Sundowns in that time. Chiefs, Pirates, TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows have each recorded two victories, while Marumo Gallants have beaten them once.

Those five opponents account for all nine of Sundowns' domestic defeats in the period.

AmaZulu, who have been in good form this season and are riding high in the league, have lost all four of their meetings with Sundowns, with a combined goal difference of minus eight.

Golden Arrows have been Sundowns' most frequent opponents, with seven meetings producing four wins for the Brazilians, one draw and two defeats.

Sundowns have been particularly dominant against Richards Bay, winning four of their five meetings and drawing the other, with a combined goal difference of plus 13.

They have also won all three meetings with Durban City, Polokwane City, Magesi FC and Sekhukhune United.

But while the Brazilians have maintained an impressive record against most domestic opposition, Chiefs have proved a stubborn obstacle, denying them victory in five successive encounters.