Atletico Madrid cruised to a convincing 3-0 win at lowly Getafe, securing Diego Simeone’s historic 345th LaLiga victory as coach and overtaking Luis Aragones’ previous record in the Spanish top flight.

Chasing a fifth consecutive away win in LaLiga for just the third time in Simeone’s tenure, Atletico wasted no time in stamping their authority on proceedings against Getafe.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, as Julian Alvarez’s lay-off was clinically swept into the bottom corner by Alex Baena from 20 yards.

That early goal set the tone for Atletico, with Alvarez, David Hancko, and Robin Le Normand all seeing efforts thwarted by David Soria in the hosts’ goal.

Despite those saves, Soria was caught out on the half-hour mark, as the Spaniard flapped at an Alvarez corner, allowing Johnny Cardoso to tap home from inside the six-yard box.

Unbeaten on home soil in LaLiga this season (W3, D3), Getafe searched for a response before half-time, but Ramon Terrats directed a close-range header wastefully wide, before, at the other end, Baena fired a promising chance over the bar for Simeone’s men.

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The hosts continued to show plenty of resistance at the start of the second period, but clear-cut opportunities were in short supply, as Ivan Azon failed to hit the target from 10 yards.

Atletico looked to extend their two-goal lead heading into the final half-hour, with Alejandro Grimaldo unable to find his range with a well-placed free-kick, before Hancko and substitute Alexander Sorloth spurned a pair of headed chances in the box.

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Sorloth threatened again shortly after, only for Soria to thwart the Norwegian with a smart save.

Not to be denied, a third goal duly arrived for the visitors in stoppage time when Djene was shown a straight red card for pulling back Sorloth in the box, allowing Grimaldo to step up to the spot and convert his fifth league goal of the season.

Atletico eased through the closing stages to clinch a fifth successive league win on the road, while Getafe remain just a point above the LaLiga relegation zone after a third defeat on the bounce across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

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