FC Cincinnati scored a stunning 1-0 upset of MLS Cup favorites Nashville SC on Sunday to leave the top seeds on the brink of elimination from the playoffs.

Nashville, unbeaten at home throughout the season, went into Sunday's game at Geodis Park as overwhelming favorites to progress from the best-of-three series against ninth seeds Cincinnati.

But a seventh-minute own goal by Nashville's Patrick Yazbek ultimately proved decisive as Cincinnati - who finished 31 points behind Nashville in the regular season - held on for a famous win.

The result means that Nashville must win on the road in Cincinnati on Saturday to keep the series alive and avoid a stunning first-round exit.

Nashville Head Coach B.J. Callaghan backed his team to respond in next weekend's must-win game two.

"This team has continually showed that we have the experience of playing in knockout-type games and we're prepared to respond," Callaghan said.

In other MLS Cup playoff games on Sunday, Robert Lewandowski found the net for Chicago Fire in their series opener with Charlotte but could not prevent the fourth seeds from falling to a 2-1 defeat.

Lewandowski equalized for Chicago in the 68th minute after Liel Abada's opening goal for Charlotte early in the second half.

But Charlotte snatched a winner in the 12th minute of stoppage time, Pep Biel burying the rebound from his own penalty after Chicago goalkeeper Josh Cohen saved the initial spot kick.

Elsewhere, the Vancouver Whitecaps were dominant in their 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, with Edier Ocampo's first half goal proving the difference for a team that faced five shots on net in this one.

A second half strike from Bruno Caicedo sealed the deal for Vancouver who go up 1-0 in the best-of-three series with Salt Lake, with the Canadian team taking a commanding lead following a well-rounded performance from the entire squad.