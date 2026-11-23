Here are the eleven top performers (by position) from Round 5 of the A-League, according to Flashscore's in-house player rating system.
Catch up on all A-League results and statistics on Flashscore.com.au here.
GK: Andrew Redmayne - Central Coast Mariners (8.0)
LB: Lucas Mauragis - Central Coast Mariners (8.0)
CB: Tatsuki Nara - Macarthur FC (7.8)
CB: Alex Popovic - Sydney FC (8.2)
RB: Storm Roux - Central Coast Mariners (8.4)
LM: Kazuki Nagasawa - Wellington Phoenix (7.7)
CM: Dylan Scicluna - Western Sydney Wanderers (8.1)
CM: Lachlan Bayliss - Auckland FC (7.9)
RM: Ryan Fraser - Macarthur FC (8.1)
ST: Brandon Borrello - Western Sydney Wanderers (9.0)
ST: Liam Gillion - Western Sydney Wanderers (9.3*)
Multiple individual Team of the Week selections:
2 - Francis De Vries, Lachlan Bayliss, Storm Roux, Ryan Fraser, Jaiden Kucharski, Al Hassan Toure, Matt Sheridan, Bill Tuiloma, Corban Piper, Kazuki Nagasawa, Dylan Scicluna, Alex Popovic
Team of the Week selections by club:
10 - Wellington Phoenix
7 - Western Sydney Wanderers
6 - Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC
5 - Auckland FC, Central Coast Mariners, Newcastle Jets
4 - Macarthur FC, Perth Glory
2 - Melbourne City
1 - Adelaide United
0 - Melbourne Victory
Aaron Murphy has been with Flashscore since 2018 and, as the founding editor of the Australian newsdesk, has reported on-site at several major events in Melbourne including the Australian Open, State of Origin, A-League, NBL and international cricket. You can read his pieces here and contact him on X or LinkedIn.