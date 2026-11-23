Ghana’s Black Challenge have been crowned 2026 Amputee Football World Cup champions after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco in Sunday’s final in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico.

Captain Richard Opentil saw his effort in the second half defect off a Moroccan defender to hand Ghana their first-ever world title in amputee football.

In a closely contested encounter between two of Africa’s leading amputee football nations, the Black Challenge protected their second-half advantage with a disciplined defensive performance to keep Morocco at bay until the final whistle.

The final was a rematch of the 2024 African Amputee Cup of Nations final and the 2023 African Para Games final, both of which Ghana won 2-1.

The triumph makes Ghana the second African country to win the Amputee Football World Cup, following Angola, who claimed the title in 2018.

Ghana forward Mubarik Mohammed also finished the tournament as its leading scorer, claiming the Golden Boot with seven goals.

The Black Challenge’s route to the title included victories over the United States, Egypt and defending champions Türkiye in the knockout stages.

They began with a 3-1 win over the United States in the Round of 16 before defeating Egypt 2-0 in the quarter-finals, with Mubarik scoring both goals.

Ghana then produced one of the tournament’s biggest results by eliminating reigning champions Türkiye in the semi-finals. After a 1-1 draw following extra time, the Black Challenge won 4-3 on penalties to reach their first-ever World Cup final.

Opentil dedicated the historic achievement to the people of Ghana, describing the triumph as a dream come true.

“This is a dream come true. This victory is for the people of Ghana. Ghana is blessed and this trophy is for Christmas. When the people of Ghana are happy, we are happy,” he said.

The victory marks a historic moment for Ghanaian football, with the Black Challenge bringing home the country's first Amputee Football World Cup title.