The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda from June 19th to July 17th will span six named host cities across East Africa, with Nairobi serving as Kenya’s sole host city.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the six host cities for the PAMOJA 2027 are Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Zanzibar, Kampala and Hoima.

‎Tanzania will host matches in three cities, Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar, while Uganda will have two venues, Kampala and Hoima.

The latest development means Kenya will concentrate its tournament preparations in Nairobi, where the Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, are among the facilities expected to support the competition.

In a recent interview, Kenya’s PS for Interior Raymond Omollo confirmed the Talanta was now complete and ready to host the 2027 AFCON tournament.

“Located at the historic Jamhuri Grounds along Ngong Road, the 60,000-seat ultra-modern arena is ready ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where it is expected to serve as Kenya's flagship venue,” read part of the statement.

Kenya will officially inaugurate the 60,000-capacity Raila Odinga International Stadium in Nairobi on January 5th, 2027, with German giants Bayern Munich and Dutch club Ajax set to play a high-profile friendly.

“Its official commissioning is scheduled for January 5th 2027, with an international fixture between Bayern Munich and Ajax planned to mark the occasion,” added Omollo.

‎Tanzania’s three-city allocation gives it the widest geographical spread, with Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar expected to welcome teams and supporters.

‎Uganda’s hosting responsibilities will be shared between Kampala and Hoima. CAF officials have been conducting inspections of proposed tournament venues, training facilities, transport infrastructure and accommodation across the three countries to assess their readiness for the competition.

CAF have enormous confidence

During CAF’s 48th General Meeting in Abuja Nigeria on Saturday, President Patrice Motsepe maintained his support for East Africa to host an ‘enormously’ AFCON 2027 tournament despite calls from other quarters to have it taken away.

“We will be going to Kenya, we will be going to Tanzania, we will be going to Uganda next year for an enormously successful AFCON,” said the CAF President.

“It’s going to be very successful (and you can clap for them) because the first day I became the CAF President, the first thing I was told was to withdraw the AFCON from Cameroon because they were not ready, and of course there were challenges.

“It was the same thing about Ivory Coast, and I am hearing the same thing about Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

“We have got enormous confidence, and there will always be challenges, but we believe in the capacity of us as Africans to confront those challenges, and maintain and host a very successful competition.

“We will all work together and make sure the AFCON in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania is the most successful to date.”

The 2027 edition will be the first of the competition to be jointly hosted by three nations, and will also mark the tournament’s return to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia staged the competition in 1976.

The East African region gained valuable experience in organising major continental football events when Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania jointly hosted the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in 2025.

That tournament provided an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the host countries and develop experience in competition organisation, security, transport and stadium operations.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will represent a considerably larger undertaking, with 24 national teams competing for the continental title.

Venues listed to host AFCON 2027

Kenya

1. Raila Odinga International Stadium (Talanta)

2. Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani

Uganda

3. Mandela National Stadium (Namboole)

4. Hoima City Stadium

Tanzania

5. Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

6. Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium

7. Amaan Stadium / New Fumba Stadium