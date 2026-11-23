Barcelona will be without Lamine Yamal for Wednesday's Champions League match against Sabah in Azerbaijan. Barcelona have decided to leave him at home so he can recover from discomfort in his right ankle, picked up in their 3-2 win over Villarreal on Sunday.

"First-team player Lamine Yamal has minor discomfort in his right ankle. As a precaution, he will miss the match against Sabah and will be available for next Sunday's game against Deportivo", the club said.

Despite this, the Spain international played the full 90 minutes against Villarreal and played a key role. He first missed a penalty with his side 2-0 down, then set up teammate Fermin for the 2-2 equaliser.

Lamine Yamal's statistics against Villarreal Flashscore

Xavi Espart ‌and Roony Bardghji ​will also miss Sabah ‌match through injury.

Pau Cubarsi, Andreas Christensen and Rodri are ⁠doubts for the midweek clash.