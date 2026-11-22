Barcelona scored three times in the space of 10 minutes to earn a 3-2 turnaround victory over Villarreal, who were denied a fourth away league triumph over Barca since the start of the 2021/22 campaign after racing into an early two-goal lead.

No midfielder has registered more goal contributions in their first 11 games of a LaLiga campaign this century than Fermin Lopez (G7, A5), and after just five minutes he had a hand in another. However, this one will not count towards that tally, as Fermin’s loose pass was seized upon by Tajon Buchanan, who lashed home from outside the box.

Having previously failed to score in the opening half-hour of an away league match this season, Villarreal remarkably doubled their lead inside seven minutes, with Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi racing in behind and arrowing in a shot high at the near post.

Stunned, Barcelona took some time to settle, but they were handed a golden opportunity midway through the first half when goalscorer Oluwaseyi dangled out a leg, tripping Lamine Yamal in the box. After a VAR review, a penalty was awarded, yet gusty winds interfered with the taking, perhaps contributing to Yamal losing his cool when he eventually dragged wide.

Undeterred, the October Goal of the Month winner continued to lead the Barca charge, only to come up short as his five efforts went unrewarded before the break.

It was just the second league match in which Villarreal had found themselves ahead at the restart, and after surviving a penalty-box scramble late in the half, Inigo Perez’s side looked good value for a result.

Match momentum Flashscore

Nonetheless, the visitors still had work to do, and Joao Cancelo reminded them of that fact as he cut in and struck the near post.

With 57 minutes on the clock, the mounting pressure finally told as Hansi Flick’s men halved the deficit through Gerard Martin, who guided in a header from a delightful Pedri cross.

Just four minutes later, Barcelona were back on level terms as they carved through the Villarreal backline, with Yamal teeing up Fermin for a precise side-foot finish.

And Yamal played a crucial role in the turnaround after 67 minutes, carrying the ball down the right and flicking it to Eric Garcia, whose low ball into the box was inadvertently diverted into the net by Pau Navarro.

By that stage, it was one-way traffic, and substitute Dani Olmo could have put the game to bed late on were it not for a smart reaction stop from Gulacsi.

Ultimately, three goals were enough, with Villarreal’s cause not helped by a second yellow card for Navarro shown deep into stoppage time after a trip on Raphinha.

As such, Barcelona avoid dropping points for just the second time in 13 LaLiga games this campaign, restoring a three-point lead over rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Having let their two-goal cushion slip, Villarreal remain ninth in the table, but just four points clear of the drop zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedri (Barcelona)