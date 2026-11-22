Carlos Alcaraz said it was a "privilege" after becoming just the fourth man to add an ATP Finals title to his career Grand Slam.

The 23-year-old Spaniard beat world number one Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(7) on Sunday to win the season-ending tournament for the first time in his career.

After starting his 2026 season with a first Australian Open win to become the youngest man to complete the career Slam, with victory in Turin Alcaraz now joins Roger Federer, Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic as the only players to have won all four majors and the Finals.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner is the youngest man to have won all five of the titles at least once.

"This one is special. This one means the world to me, to my team, to my family," Alcaraz said of winning the title - a year on from his defeat in the 2025 final against Jannik Sinner.

"So finally, to be able to lift the trophy here, it's something amazing. It's a privilege, and I'm just really proud."

Alcaraz revealed that when he dropped to the floor after sealing championship point with a backhand winner, he was initially worried that his celebrations might be a bit premature.

"Sometimes they call the bounce a bit late, so the first few seconds when I was lying on the court, I was thinking, 'please, the ball was in'," Alcaraz said.

"Once I got it, it was a lot of emotions that came to me.

"It was a really difficult two weeks for me, dealing with the pressure, dealing with the physical problems," he added, referring to the knee and hamstring issues that impacted his tournament.

Key match stats Flashscore

Despite being on a 14-match winning run and having won the last three events he has played - Vienna Open, Paris Masters and ATP Finals - Alcaraz rejected claims that he was the best player in the world.

"I think everybody feels he's the No. 1. Me, Sascha (Zverev), Jannik, (Ben) Shelton, I think everybody thinks they are the No. 1 of the world," he said.

"Right now, the ranking says it's Sascha, and we have to give credit to him."

The 29-year-old German broke his Grand Slam duck in 2026, winning both the French and US Opens to reach the top of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

Catch up on the 2026 ATP Finals with Flashscore.