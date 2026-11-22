It's finals day in Turin, as world number one Alexander Zverev takes on seven-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz in a battle between the tournament's top two seeds. Keep track of the heavyweight clash with our live tracker!

19:05 CET - It's advantage Alcaraz in Turin, with the Spaniard winning the first set 6-2.

It's hard to believe that Zverev hadn't dropped serve all tournament before tonight - he's faced break points in every service game and has lost three of them.

While he was serving poorly and making numerous unforced errors on one side of the net, Alcaraz played some top tennis, and is looking like he's having the time of his life out there.

18:34 CET - It's been a disastrous start for Zverev, who faced three break points in his first service game and then was broken to love in his second.

He hasn't hit a single fault yet, but has won just 44% of points in his service games. That's partly down to him playing things too safe and making some sloppy unforced errors, but Alcaraz is also returning very well.

It's the first time that Zverev has had his serve broken all tournament.

18:16 CET - The 2026 final of the ATP Finals is underway!

We'll be providing set-by-set updates right here, and you can follow every point of the match here.

17:23 CET - Both Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz are unbeaten through the week in Turin, with faultless group campaigns followed by hard-fought wins over Daniil Medvedev and Ben Shelton, respectively, in the semi-finals yesterday.

Zverev dispatched Shelton, Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar in the John McEnroe Group, while Alcaraz barely broke a sweat in seeing off Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe in the Ivan Lendl Group.

In terms of the head-to-head record between Zverev and Alcaraz, the Spaniard holds a narrow 7-6 advantage, including an epic five-set triumph at the Australian Open earlier this year.

15:15 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today's ATP Finals showpiece in Turin!

The prestigious tournament draws to a thrilling conclusion this evening, with world number one Alexander Zverev targeting his third ATP Finals crown, while Carlos Alcaraz is hunting a maiden triumph at the season-ending finale.

Zverev vs Alcaraz preview Flashscore

Glory in Turin would cap a memorable season for Zverev, who ended his long wait for Grand Slam success with titles at the French Open and the US Open this year, while he also clinched the highly coveted No. 1 ranking.

As for Alcaraz, the Spaniard has been in formidable form all week in Italy as he chases an elusive ATP Finals title, although question marks remain over his fitness after a hamstring scare earlier in the tournament.

Read our in-depth preview of the final here!