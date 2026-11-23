Personal data has ⁠been extracted from one of LaLiga's digital platforms ‌in a cyber attack, the ‌Spanish league ‌said on in a ‌statement Monday.

The extent of the ‌leak, which occurred between November 14 and 16, ‌is yet to be ⁠determined ‌but LaLiga said personal data ​from a fan platform and data ​from clubs had been affected.

The Spanish Agency for the ⁠Protection ​of Data has been alerted to the breach and it has been ‌reported to the National Police's Central Unit of Cyber-Delinquency.

LaLiga became aware of the attack on November 16, at which point it took measures necessary to contain the breach.

The ‌organisation's security team are analysing ​activity on the platform ‌to understand what data was affected and have increased supervision of digital services to prevent ⁠further ⁠attacks.