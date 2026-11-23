Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Monday that David Raya's injury was not as bad as first feared after the goalkeeper hurt his shoulder in the weekend draw at Newcastle.

The Spaniard was absent from the Gunners' training session on the eve of Tuesday's Champions League match against Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Raya was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 70th minute of the 2-2 draw at St James' Park on Saturday after an apparently innocuous collision with Newcastle striker William Osula.

The 31-year-old left the pitch clutching his left arm in visible discomfort.

"He's not fit for tomorrow, unfortunately, but he doesn't look too serious," Arteta told his pre-match press conference.

"We need some more tests tomorrow, but it's quite encouraging. With the pain that he was showing immediately after the action, we were all quite worried, but he seems to be better than what we expected."

The Arsenal boss was pushed for more details but said it was too early to say when Raya would be back in action, with a game against Manchester City looming at the weekend.

"There's no need of surgery, which was the main fear, especially because that would rule him out for months, so let's see," he said.

Understudies Arrizabalaga and Frenchman Illan Meslier took part in Monday's training session but Arteta refused to be drawn on who would play against Dortmund at the Emirates.

Raya played a key role as Arsenal ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title last season and had started this campaign with seven clean sheets in 10 matches before the match in Newcastle.

He hurt himself on the day Arsenal welcomed back William Saliba into the matchday squad. The France defender, who was an unused substitute, has not played this season because of an injury.

Winger Bukayo Saka, who has been absent since October 21 due to a thigh injury, is still weeks away from a return.

Arsenal have a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and have enjoyed a strong start to the Champions League, winning three of their four games and drawing the other.