Domestic football returned last Friday after another international break, and the weekend served up plenty of storylines and star performances around the world's best leagues. But which players really shone? Find out in our latest Team of the Weekend!

As always, we've chosen our team by scouring the top domestic leagues and competitions from Europe to the Americas and beyond, picking the XI based on Flashscore's in-house player rating system. Check out our latest Team of the Weekend below:

Team of the Weekend Flashscore

After their 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United, Liverpool have the most players in the XI with two: Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha both shone with goals as well as assists. For the German, Wirtz, it was a breakout performance at Anfield.

Since moving to the club from Bayer Leverkusen, he has struggled to find his place in the team, but against United - albeit against 10 men for the majority of the derby - he was imperious. Meanwhile, Ngumoha continues to show why he should be a regular starter for the Reds despite his young age.

Elsewhere, Roman Celentano was in great form for FC Cincinnati with a 100% save rate against Nashville, preventing an xG of 2.44. The backline features two players from the Bundesliga, with Willi Orban and Maximilian Mittelstadt both impressing. The pair won their fair share of duels, and Mittelstadt was at his creative best going forward, creating three big chances.

Under Liam Rosenior, Paris FC continued their unlikely title charge with a 4-0 victory over Angers. Centre-back Diego Coppola had a sterling performance at both ends of the pitch with a goal and an assist as well as a game-high number of clearances and aerial duels won.

Over in the Eredivisie, Ajax were led by Davy Klaassen in a 3-0 win over ADO Den Haag as the Dutchman had a hand in all of the goals, scoring twice and assisting another. It was the same story for Bayer Leverkusen's Afonso Moreira, who netted a brace and set up the fourth as they walked over Paderborn.

Up top, Oli McBurnie earned Hull City an eyebrow-raising three points at home to Brighton. The Scottish striker popped up in added time to score twice as the Tigers moved up into mid-table with their third win of the campaign. The frontline is rounded off by a pair of star Serie A strikers in Donyell Malen and Francesco Pio Esposito.

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Leading Lights

Donyell Malen (AS Roma) 9.9

One man really hogged the headlines around Europe on Saturday evening, and that was Roma's Donyell Malen, who scored an absurd four times as his side thrashed Parma 5-1 to keep pace with Serie A table-toppers Lazio.

The Dutchman is truly flying this season in the Italian capital, and he already has 12 league goals in 11 matches, plus four in four in the Champions League. In short, this is one of Europe's most in-form forwards.

Malen's player rating card Flashscore

In Parma, his four goals came from just five shots, an accumulated xG of 2.07, and xGOT of 2.85. Those numbers demonstrate that his finishing was not just extremely clinical, but well above average.

The first three of Malen's goals were tidy finishes inside the box, with the fourth involving a clever touch to round the keeper, before slotting home from a tight angle.

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) 9.7

Wirtz was at his imperious best for Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, as the Reds cruised to a dominant 4-0 victory over fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

The 23-year-old, who has attracted plenty of criticism since his big-money switch from Leverkusen last summer, was at the heart of everything good for Andoni Iraola's side, scoring and assisting for the second straight Premier League match.

Wirtz's player rating card Flashscore

His volleyed finish from Ngumoha's cross in the first half was a touch of class, while his ingenuity in the final third was on full display throughout the 90', as he created 10 chances in open play for teammates - the most by a player in a Premier League match since David Silva in 2015.

Liverpool supporters will be desperate for Wirtz to continue his impressive form heading into the busy festive period, especially with the likes of Alexander Isak and Ngumoha looking razor-sharp in the Reds' frontline.

Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter) 9.2

It isn't often that you score a hat-trick and you don't end up on the winning side, but that is exactly what happened to Esposito on Sunday night. The Italian's three goals helped Inter take 3-1 and 4-2 leads against Atalanta, yet they somehow threw away the three points, with the home side battling back for a 4-4 draw.

His first senior hat-trick came in a 36-minute period, including one tap-in, a header and a clinical finish from a counter-attack. The highly rated 21-year-old has six goals now in 12 Serie A games this season, and it is little wonder he is gaining plenty of interest from around Europe.

Franceso Pio Esposito is in a rich vein of form Flashscore

Yet somehow, the champions were unable to hang on for the win. The point sees them remain in third place, three points off Lazio at the summit.

With the way Roma and Lazio are playing this season, Inter are in a proper title race this year. They will want to avoid results like this if they want to go back-to-back.