Enzo Maresca said Monday that a "reset" at Manchester City was inevitable following the end of Pep Guardiola's trophy-laden era as he looks to arrest a worrying slump in form.

City flew out of the blocks this season but have won just one of their past six matches in all competitions, excluding their League Cup penalty shootout victory over Brighton.

The picture in Europe is rosier - Maresca's men are aiming for a fourth win in five Champions League matches when they host Napoli on Tuesday.

City boss Maresca, who was Guardiola's assistant during the club's treble-winning campaign of 2022/23, replaced the Spaniard in the hot seat ahead of the current season.

"For me, you know, this is like a reset, it's like a restart," he said at his pre-match press conference.

"After, we said already many times, but after 10 years, you know, with the same manager, same face, same words, same method, same... it's not easy to suddenly... now all of a sudden we change. So for me personally, it's all normal."

Maresca tweaked his midfield for Saturday's home game against Fulham, dropping Enzo Fernandez to the bench and bringing in Ayyoub Bouaddi to start alongside Elliot Anderson.

But City could only manage a 1-1 draw, meaning they have taken just one point from their past four Premier League games to fall six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Despite the rough run of results, the Italian urged patience, saying it would take time to learn his best options.

"Obviously it's not complicated," said Maresca. "It's just a matter, you know, to know each other.

"I need to understand who is the ideal one for these kind of games, who is the ideal one for different kind of games.

"I don't think it's just midfield. Also, we are trying, you know, with the defensive players, we are trying to find the right solution."

City winger Jeremy Doku is confident the team are heading in the right direction despite their recent stumbles.

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Asked how long it would take for things to click, he said: "I don't think there's a time, we've done it pretty well.

"It's not because we won seven games (in the Premier League) that everything is good and lost a couple that everything is bad.

"I would say there is no timeline, but we're going in the right direction.

"Every day we're getting to know each other better, and in one moment it will click again and we'll be in full flow."

City's players could come up against club great Kevin De Bruyne when they face Napoli at the Etihad.

Maresca described the Belgian midfielder, who moved to the Italian club in 2025, as one of the best players in City's history.

"In the last 10 years, all the trophies the club has achieved. Kevin was here, was an important player, fantastic player, top guy," he said.