FC Midtjylland took advantage of FC Copenhagen's major slip-up against FC Nordsjaelland on Sunday evening where Bo Svensson's side lost 5-0, to open a three-point gap at the top of the Danish Superliga when they cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win away against Brondby.

It was anything but pretty, but on Monday evening, FC Midtjylland secured three points following a scrappy affair at Brondby Stadion, to secure a 2-0 win in the Danish Superliga.

Cho Gue-sung scored late in the first half—a period during which the visitors had otherwise struggled to find any momentum. In the second half, Brondby defender Frederik Alves inadvertently directed the ball into his own net.

Brondby managed to strike the post once, but the hosts committed too many errors at crucial moments and never truly posed a serious threat. Consequently, they suffered their second consecutive defeat and now sit in fifth place in the Superliga.

FC Midtjylland lead the Superliga, holding a three-point advantage over FC Copenhagen, who were soundly beaten by FC Nordsjaelland on Sunday.

The usual raucous atmosphere was missing from the stands as one one entire end stand was closed as Brondby paid the price for the fans's pyrotechnic display against FC Copenhagen while Midtjylland fans staged a silent protest. However, there was plenty of intensity on the pitch and along the sidelines, where both camps did their utmost to influence the officiating team.

Brondby - FC Midtjylland - Match Stats Flashscore

There were few major chances, but in the 22nd minute, Christopher Olivier brought the spectators to their feet when he unleashed a thunderous volley that struck the post, sparking a period of clear dominance for Brondby.

The visitors found themselves under pressure but after a long, passive spell, Midtjylland managed to put together a rare counter-attack. Patrick Pentz could only parry a header from substitute Cho Gue-sung, who then fired the rebound into the net to make it 1–0.

It was a cruel blow for Brondby, who failed to start the second half with the same level of control they had shown in the first. Instead, the match lost its intensity, with the rhythm disrupted by several stoppages due to injuries and substitutions.

Neither side held a clear advantage, but in the 76th minute, the visitors managed to seal the victory. A shot from Hong Hyun-seok deflected off Frederik Alves and found its way into the goal.

The remainder of the match became, if anything, even more disjointed, heavily marred by ugly tackles and scuffles.